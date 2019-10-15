SPRINGFIELD — Mill River’s Brogan Giffin and Annika Heintz continued to add to their laurels this cross country season. They became the Southern Vermont League individual champions on Tuesday on Springfield High’s course at the SVL Small School Championships.
Both runners repeated as league champions from 2018.
Giffin clocked 16:14 to win the boys race, finishing well ahead of Hartford’s Pau Carol, who crossed in 17:42.
Heintz won the girls race with her time of 19:49.
The Hartford boys and Sharon Academy girls claimed the team championships. The Otter Valley boys placed second and Hartford was the runner-up team in the girls competition.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL BOYS — 1. Brogan Giffin, Mill River, 16:14; 2. Pau Carol, Hartford, 17:42; 3. Aaron Mitchell, Hartford, 18:15; 4. Parker Todd, Otter Valley, 18:29; 5. Joseph Cijka, Otter Valley, 18:33; 6. Desmond Piccicuto, Sharon Academy, 18:50; 7. Liam Murphy, Otter Valley, 20:08; 8. Zack Snyder, Hartford, 20:10; 9. John Kasten, Hartford, 20:15; 10. Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor, 20:44.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS — 1. Hartford 16, 2. Otter Valley 41, 3. Windsor 65, 4. Long Trail 66, 5. Green Mountain 79, 6. Springfield 81, 7. MSJ 88.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL GIRLS — 1. Annika Heintz, Mill River, 19:49; 2. Laila Reimanis, Sharon, 20:01; 3. Bea Wendling, Hartford, 22:06; 4. Sophie Chestnut, Sharon, 22:23; 5. Charlotte Reimanis, Sharon, 22:31; 6. Olivia Bernier, Green Mountain, 22:36; 7. Anna Ondre, Springfield, 23:11; 8. Kayla Burnham, Hartford, 23:23; 9. Katie Trombley, Hartford, 23:47; 10. Laurel King, Green Mountain, 23:51.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS — 1. Sharon Academy 29; 2. Hartford 33; 3. Mill River 47; 4. Green Mountain 57; 5. Otter Valley 71, 6. Springfield 80.
BOYS SOCCER
Arlington 3, Green Mountain 2
CHESTER — Everett Mosher scored a pair of goals for Green Mountain but they were not enough as they fell to Arlington 3-2.
Arlington improves to 11-3-1.
Skyler Klezos made six saves for the Chieftains, who are now 8-6.
Green Mountain wraps up the regular season when the Chieftains host Windsor on Friday.
Twin Valley 6, Springfield 1
WILMINGTON — Colin McHale and Owen Grinwold popped in two goals apiece to lead Twin Valley over Springfield 6-1 in SVL soccer Tuesday.
The Wildcats broke way from a 3-1 halftime score and improved to 10-2-1.
Lucas Pugh scored for Springfield, which fell to 4-9.
Aaron Sockin and Sebastian Arbogast also scored for Twin Valley, which got three saves from Jack Kehoe.
Max Leninski stopped 17 shots in the Cosmos nets.
Woodstock 3,
Otter Valley 0
BRANDON — Liam Brennan, Blake Heston and Parker Kunertz all scored goals as Woodstock blanked Otter Valley 3-0 in boys soccer Tuesday.
“We played well in the midfield,” said Otter coach Richard Williams, “but we’re still struggling on the offensive end.”
The Otters are now 3-11 and wind up the regular season at Hartford on Thursday.
Woodstock is 9-3-2.
Proctor 3, Long Trail 1
DORSET — Brennon Crossmon scored a pair of goals as Proctor stopped Long Trail 3-1 in boys soccer action Tuesday.
Jed Nop also scored for the Phantoms and Conner McKearin had a pair of assists.
Proctor, at 11-1-1, ends the season in Sharon on Friday.
Long Trail is 0-7-1.
Essex 2, BBA 1
MANCHESTER — Jayden Bloom scored on a left-footed volley off Johnny Miceli’s corner kick but the Bulldogs could not make it stand up with Essex earning a 2-1 victory.
Essex moved to 9-3-1, holding onto the No. 3 spot in Division I.
Burr and Burton will take an 8-5 record into its regular season finale at Mount Anthony on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arlington 4, Proctor 1
ARLINGTON — Arlington ended Proctor’s undefeated season with a 4-1 victory in SVL soccer Tuesday.
Lilith Fuchs led Arlington with a pair of goals and an assist as the Eagles improve to 8-5.
“They dominated us in every phase of the game,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. “They wanted it more than us.”
Maggie McKearin scored for the Phantoms on a header with an assist from Maddie Flanders.
Proctor is now 12-1 and ends the regular season at home against Poultney on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 7,
Brattleboro 0
WOODSTOCK — After scoring 19 goals in the first 10 games of the season, Woodstock has now scored 19 more in the last three after a 7-0 win over Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Lillia McCullough and Lily Dubbins each scored a pair and Allie Cimis, Heidi Als and Tobin Calder each added one while Lili Sorrentino had three assists.
Woodstock is now 7-5-1 and has won three in a row. The Wasps will travel to Otter Valley for the season finale on Thursday.
Brattleboro falls to 4-8.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Worcester State 5, Castleton 0
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester State smothered Castleton University in a big women’s field hockey game Tuesday, holding the Spartans to no shots on goal and improving to 7-0 in Little East play with a 5-0 victory.
Castleton fell to 5-3 in the loop and 7-6 overall.
Rachel Hopkins led the way with two goals and two assists.
Castleton’s Tashia Pashby-Rockwell had 10 saves while Worcester’s Jess Hopkins did not have to touch the ball to earn a shutout.
Castleton is at Westfield State on Saturday.
GOLF
Kent scores ace
at Milestone
HAMPTON, N.Y. — JJ Kent, of Wells, got his first hole-in-one on Monday, Oct. 14, at Milestone Golf Club, with an 8-iron from 162 yards on No. 3. The witness was Amanda McCarthy.
