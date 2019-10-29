MORRISVILLE — The wild playoff ride of the Mill River boys soccer program continues.
The No. 7 Minutemen won on the road for the second straight game with a shootout victory over No. 6 Peoples on Tuesday and will meet Green Mountain on Saturday for the Division III state title.
Goalie Tyler Regula had nine saves and hit the winning kick for a 3-2 shootout victory.
The teams tied 1-1 after regulation play and two overtime sessions.
"I don't know if I'm surprised," said first-year Minuteman coach Peter Roach. "We knew the team we had ... we knew the way the team was coming together."
Mill River is now 8-9 in a season in which the Minutemen played mostly up to Division II and I opponents.
Tyler Corey had two goals, including a low blast on a free kick that forced the first of two overtime sessions. Cameron Smith and Corey had shootout goals and Regula hit the game-winner, then went back into net to stop the Wolves' final chance.
"He's got a strong leg and we know he can hit the ball cleanly," Roach said of his keeper.
That Regula was around to play was perhaps surprising. The fourth-year starter broke his nose in a game recently and just had surgery.
Between the injury and surgery, Regula was in goal in a playoff win over Windsor, playing the game without any regard for his injury as he charged out of goal to challenge scoring threats.
"For his teammates to see him playing that way ... it's a big deal," said Roach.
But not so big a deal as the Minutemen's wild playoff ride.
Saturday's title game will begin at 1 p.m.
No. 6 Peoples finished at 8-8.
Green Mountain 4, Winooski 3 (OT)
WINOOSKI — Jack Boyle's overtime goal Tuesday lifted Green Mountain to a 4-3 upset of top-seeded Winooski and into Saturday's Division III soccer finals.
After a Winooski corner early in overtime, Boyle fielded a long punt beyond the defense and went in and scored for the No. 4, 12-5 Chieftains.
Everett Mosher scored twice for GM, including the goal that forced overtime.
No. 1 Winooski finished at 13-3.
The Chieftains will face Mill River in the title round at Hartford High School. The No. 7 Minutemen upset No. 6 Peoples in a shootout on Tuesday.
Twin Valley 3, Rivendell 1
WILMINGTON — Jack McHale scored a pair of goals to lead Twin Valley to a 3-1 win over Rivendell in boys Division IV semifinal soccer action Tuesday.
Casey Sybilia added a goal for the Wildcats as they move on to the finals with a record of 13-2-1.
Owen Mansur made 16 saves for Rivendell, keeping them in the game until the 78th minute when McHale's second goal gave the Wildcats some insurance.
Jack Kehoe made four saves for Twin Valley, which will face Arlington.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 5, Missisquoi 0
MANCHESTER — Hannah Wood had a hat trick and top-seeded Windsor surged into Saturday's Division III state championship game with a 5-0 thrashing of Missisquoi on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Wood scored twice in the first half, the second on a penalty corner, to stake the 13-2-1 Yellow Jackets to a 2-0 lead.
Alyssa Slocum also scored for the Jacks.
Windsor will face the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 7 Lyndon and No. 2 Stowe in the championship round at the University of Vermont.
Missisquoi finished the season at 8-4-4.
