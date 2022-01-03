Not all that far from the wrestling giant Mount Anthony, Ray Miro fashioned Mount Greylock just over the Vermont border into its own wrestling dynasty.
His Mount Greylock teams amassed 17 Berkshire County championships from 1995 through 2015 and won six Western Massachusetts crowns between 1995 and 2012.
But long before he ever got to Mount Greylock, he put Otter Valley wrestling on the map.
Despite all his success at Greylock, Miro he never forgot OV and his days at the helm of the Otters.
That was never so evident as this week with Miro working hard on social media to get former OV wrestlers and fans back to the school for Thursday’s match in Otter Valley’s House of Noise.
The Otters are scheduled to wrestle against Fair Haven and Rutland that night at 6 p.m.
Posting about the Thursday match, Miro, wrote: “Please come out and support your team. They need your support and we would like to see you there. Make the time and I’m sure they will appreciate your support.”
Miro addressed it to “All Otter Valley wrestling fans and former wrestlers from 1977-2022.”
Miro is back living in Pittsford and working as a part-time teacher at Otter Valley.
He is helping OV varsity wrestling coach Cole Mason as much as he can by volunteering as a coach for the Otter Valley middle school team. He knows a feeder program is the lifeblood of a successful varsity team.
Otter Valley Athletic Director Steve Keith calls Miro “a terrific addition.”
The guy who started it all at Otter Valley is back home.
After retiring from teaching and coaching at Mount Greylock in 2016, Ray and his wife struck out for the Southwest in 2018. The move to Arizona was an attractive one with two daughters living there.
They put their Arizona home on the market on March 30 and it sold the next day.
They love being back in Vermont and living in Pittsford. Miro has a part-time job at OVUHS and his wife is working at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Life is good.
Some people might not know that Miro regards baseball as “my second passion.”
That helped make Arizona an alluring place with the warm weather and all the spring training sites. He also volunteered helping with a wrestling program in the Grand Canyon State.
Now, he back where he started the wrestling program at OVUHS in 1977. That makes it a special homecoming with that vast storehouse of memories built up from Otter wrestling.
Miro and the 1986 Otter Valley wrestling team were inducted into the Otter Valley Union High School Hall of Fame in 2016.
It’s nice to be remembered with that honor. It’s even nicer to be back.
Miro has had great conversations with Mason about wrestling.
“Cole has a good background in wrestling,” Miro said.
Mason hails from Iowa, the hallowed ground of high school wrestling.
Thanks to the efforts of Ray Miro, high school wrestling has also achieved great moments at Otter Valley and Mount Greylock.
It has been a journey: Growing up on Long Island, starting a wrestling program at Otter Valley, coaching a powerhouse in Massachusetts and basking in the year-round heat of Arizona. And now, Ray Miro has returned to the place he really loves.
