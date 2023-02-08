BRANDON — Dreams are forged in the Snake Pit, the Otter Valley wrestling team’s hut behind the school where practices are held.
Two of those dreams were realized recently when Tucker Babcock and Caleb Whitney ascended to the treasured 100-victory milestone.
They are the first Otters to reach that plateau since Josh Beayon rang up 127 career wins in 2019.
Babcock and Whitney did it in only three seasons after losing their entire sophomore wrestling campaign to COVID. There was no wrestling in Vermont that year.
“That’s a huge thing. It is something most don’t make in four years,” Otter Valley wrestling coach Cole Mason said. “They set a goal to make it and they did it in three.”
“It has always been a goal but I did not think that I would get it before the season,” Babcock said.
Whitney said the 100 wins has long been on his radar also but this year he began to smell it.
“It has always been a goal but it was more of a goal this year,” Whitney said.
The adrenaline was flowing before the matches where they logged the 100 victory. Mason did what he could to make sure his guys were not too high.
“Coach told me that it’s just another match,” Babcock said.
“He told me the same thing. And then he said, ‘”you can take this kid,’” Whitney said.
It was hard to put the goal out of their mind as they would look up at the two blue and white banners on the gym wall bearing the names of all the Otters who made it into the Century Club beginning with William Santiago in 1987.
One of the names on the banners is Greg Babcock, Tucker’s father who joined the elite club in 1996 and earned 107 wins.
His uncle Steve Babcock is also up on the gym wall for being a state champion in 1992.
Tucker is proud of continuing the family tradition and Whitney is just as proud of being the first in his family to make it onto the wall.
“I am the first Whitney,” he said through a smile this week in the Snake Pit.
“I look up at those banners all the time but I didn’t want it to be my focus,” Babcock said.
The reason they did not want the 100-win plateau to be their focus is because there are team goals in the Otters’ sights — big team goals.
The Otters have one of their strongest teams ever and talk about making a big splash at the State Duals in Springfield on Saturday and later at the State Championships in Vergennes. This Otter team and the fans are excited about the possibilities.
They even dare to talk about being state champions, something that is a mouthful since the Mount Anthony Patriots have won the state crown the last 33 years, a national record.
“We’ve got the team to do it,” Whitney said.
Babcock said he has been thinking about this team’s potential since long before the season.
“I started thinking about it back in the spring and summer,” he said.
“This year we have a lot of depth,” Whitney said.
Babcock and Whitney were also football teammates but it is wrestling where they are making their memories.
“I love football but wrestling is my favorite,” Babcock said.
“Wrestling is my favorite this year,” Whitney said.
They feel the future of both sports is promising after they graduate in June.
“Jordan (Tolar) is a great football coach. He’ll have them on top,” Babcock said.
This is only the second year that Vermont has had the State Duals.
“It is really a great opportunity for our team,” Babcock said.
The 100 victories tucked away and ready to be etched onto the banner when their victory total is complete, the team is now squarely what it is all about for Babcock and Whitney.
