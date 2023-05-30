In their postgame huddle, the ninth-seeded Mount Mansfield boys lacrosse team was hyping itself up saying, "We are the underdog."
The Cougars are embracing their role as spoiler in the Division I tournament. They got their playoff run off to a good start with a hard-fought 6-5 overtime victory against No. 8 Rutland on Tuesday at Alumni Field.
It was just the second win this season for MMU, with both coming over RHS.
Mount Mansfield was looking like it wouldn't need extra time to walk off the hot Alumni Field turf with a victory, but Rutland wasn't letting its season end that quickly.
Riley Rodrigue cut the two-goal deficit in half with 3:35 left on a great second effort and Ethan Wideawake netted his third goal of the game with less than two minutes left on a spin move off a defender that allowed him to get a shot off.
Just like that, the game was all squared up again and each side had the opportunity to take control.
Midway through the overtime period, Mount Mansfield wasn't going to let its opportunity pass up.
Senior Jackson Loeffler caught the ball on the flank and spotted classmate Kyan Chipman cutting up the middle of the defense. Loeffler connected with Chipman and Chipman didn't miss, netting the game-winner.
"Both teams gritted it out, playing in 85 degrees and whatever the added heat is from the tires," said Cougars coach Brian Hamm. "(Rutland) had really good on-man defense.
"I'm proud of our guys for finishing. We had a really tough year and struggled a lot through the regular season. To find it, to dig deep and execute when it mattered, I'm happy for them."
Rutland dominated in the opening quarter, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Noah Bruttomesso had the opening salvo, scoring off a nice feed from Ryan McPhee from the back of the net. Wideawake netted the other two goals in the first quarter, coming within 12 seconds of each other in the final minute.
RHS struggled to maintain that kind of execution on the offensive end. Rutland's defense made Mount Mansfield's job difficult, but miscues on possessions held RHS back from keeping control.
Mount Mansfield cut the deficit to a goal by halftime and pushed ahead in the third quarter with two more unanswered goals.
Sophomore Finn Heney had a trio of those goals, with the other coming from Jack Arpey, who also scored midway through the fourth quarter, before Rutland's late tallies.
"Our defense played really well today. Our offense sputtered in the second quarter and third quarter," said Rutland co-coach TJ Sabotka.
"We didn't execute the basic fundamentals of the game today and that's what hurt us. Fundamentals are the key to any team's success. Too many turnovers late in the game and a lot of them were costly."
When Rutland didn't find its away offensively in spurts, MMU senior goalie Ray Chamberland was game. He was aggressive manning his crease all afternoon and finished with 13 saves. RHS goalie Jarrett Kelley had 10 stops.
Rutland (5-11) graduates six seniors, but has a talented young core, especially in the sophomore class, that will be back next year.
"We told the underclassmen that the sky is the limit for you. You guys have so much potential," Sabotka said. "You just need to focus on the fundamental lacrosse skills and athleticism and strength and what you guys have done this year to build confidence."
Mount Mansfield has a tall task on its hands Friday night, playing at top-seeded, one-loss South Burlington in the D-I quarterfinals.
"We're playing house money now," Hamm said. "We just have to go in and try to slow down a very, very well-coached and very, very athletic (South Burlington) team."
