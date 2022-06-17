Wallingford's Robert Moffitt is ubiquitous. You might have seen him at Rutland's White's Pool swimming laps, you might have spotted him in the new restaurant Mamma Tamara he opened with his wife on Route 7 in Wallingford or you might have caught him on his 4-mile run up a steep hill to get home.
Heck, you might have even seen him in your living room. That would have been this week when Moffitt was competing on American Ninja Warrior on the NBC television network.
There were two local watch parties for the show before it aired on television and those attending the "preview" at Mamma Tamara had to sign a paper declaring that they would not divulge the outcome or anything about the show to anyone before it aired.
Moffitt said the watch parties were attended by at least 30 people.
Proctor's Virginia Blakely was one of those attending the first watch party.
"I love watching American Ninja Warrior and it is even better when you get to watch such an amazing person and friend," Blakely said.
"I was shocked initially when he went out on the fourth obstacle and I think I speak for others who know Robert for saying I am proud of him for pursuing and continuing to pursue his dreams."
This latest competition of athletes negotiating the obstacles was held in San Antonio, Texas in front of a frenzied crowd.
The throng of people cheering as he worked his way through the course was special because the other time that Moffitt competed in "Ninja" on national TV, there was no crowd due to COVID.
"I was excited. It was the first time I ever had a crowd," Moffitt said this week, back in Vermont and seated in the family's new restaurant. "I was so pumped up from the audience."
The obstacle that ended his dream of advancing to Los Angeles for the title run is known as the Carnival.
Like all elite athletes, Moffitt has replayed what he might have changed to successfully navigate the Carnival.
"Looking back, I thought of what I could have done," he said. "I should have kept my arms closer together and I was not focused on my hand placement. I should have had my left hand farther up."
Moffitt is hoping he gets called back to be on the show. He wants to be the top Ninja Warrior and he does not see his age (37) as being a barrier.
"I know that I am going to be a Ninja champion." Moffitt said. "I want to prove that age is just a number."
Moffitt trains hard on an obstacle course in his yard, by doing the laps in the swimming pool and with that 4-mile run home.
But he believes he can improve greatly on his nutrition and that is where Abraham Nova comes in.
Nova is a featherweight boxing champion from Albany, New York.
Moffitt said he and Nova plan to complement one another. Nova will help Moffitt with his nutrition and diet. Moffitt, in turn, will give Nova Ninja training techniques that can aid him in his goals to rule the featherweight division.
Moffitt believes that had he been a little lighter, he would not have lost his grip on the Carnival obstacle.
Those who have made a run at the Ninja title a couple of times and come up short, might think of pursuing another goal.
Yet, Moffitt is steadfast in completing the trail that ends with him being the American Ninja Warrior champion.
"I feel like it is my Fountain of Youth," Moffitt said.
Moffitt has a friend in 75-year-old Dave Kozak who was with him during the competition in San Antonio.
Kozak is not only a friend but a model for Moffitt to follow.
It was about nine years that Kozak competed in a Spartan Race in Colorado at the behest of some family members,
It was only a year after that when he became enamored of Ninja Warrior competitions.
Kozak is nicknamed Ageless by his competitors who are decades younger.
Moffitt knows there are new challenges each time he tackles the rigors of an Ninja course.
"The sport itself keeps evolving," he said.
When it comes to training, the swim alone is not enough. The run home by itself will not suffice.
"I am a big believer in two-a-days," said Moffitt, sounding very much like a football coach.
"It is not always the biggest, strongest and toughest who win. A lot of the time, it is the most resilient."
Moffitt is dogged in his pursuit of the American Ninja Warrior crown but he has made changes in the other facets of his life.
He had been in education as a teacher and with thoughts of becoming a principal.
Now, he is out of education and in the sphere of business.
"It is a big change, being a business owner," Moffitt said.
There are thoughts of expanding what he calls the "empire" to other restaurants in places like Bennington, Manchester and Brandon.
But that is down the road. A more immediate concern is his wife Tamara and children, getting the Wallingford restaurant off the ground and ringing the buzzer at the end of the American Ninja Warrior course.
And after he rings the buzzer?
"I had thought about acting. My wife has given me permission to pursue that," Moffitt said. "Once I get the title, I will think more about acting."
If you stop in to Mamma Tamara in Wallingford, you can get a sausage sandwich for $8 topped off with a maple cream cannoli for $5. The American Ninja Warrior stories are free.
