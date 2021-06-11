When Rochester High School closed a couple of years ago, George Moltz was out of a job.
That wasn’t the worst of it. It was a sentimental thing. He was a teacher, coach and athletic director at the little school on Route 100. He loved it. He had memories.
One of the best was when he was Harvey Downs’ assistant coach on the Rochester High baseball team that won the state title in 2004.
That was special to him because his son Jay Moltz was the catcher on that club.
Moltz won’t forget the atmosphere at Centennial Field for that 8-3 victory over Blue Mountain in the title game.
“I was coaching third and we had a runner on third. I tried to say something to him and it was so loud that he couldn’t hear me even though I was right next to him,” Moltz said.
But then the door shut.
“It was horrible,” Moltz said of the closing.
Moltz said he believes there had to be a way the school could have been saved “like Proctor and West Rutland.”
Moltz tried not working for about a year, living off his pension.
“That didn’t go so well,” he said.
One day he was sitting in the dentist office and came across a job listing for a Vermont Senior Games Coordinator.
The ad intrigued him but he never thought they would be interested in him.
They were. He got the job and he loves it.
“It is a great organization with a lot of really good people.” he said. “It is like being an athletic director in a lot of ways.”
The Senior games has a pretty extensive schedule that begins Saturday in Montpelier with the 10K road race in partnership with the Central Vermont Runners.
Moltz said there are 99 runners in the field for the Montpelier race and 52 are competing as runners in the Senior Games.
“I can’t wait for this race,” he said.
There are myriad events that run all the way through November with the table tennis tournament at the Shelburne Town Gym.
Moltz said he is committed to bringing more of the Senior Games — open to everyone over the age of 50 — to the southern part of the state.
This year there will be a few events in Rutland County. Both the cycling competition (Sept. 12) and basketball (Sept. 14) will be held at Castleton University and the golf tournament takes place on Aug. 9 at Brandon’s Neshobe Golf Club.
You never know what good might come out of a trip to the dentist’s office.
