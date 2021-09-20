WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley, Fair Haven and Mill River golf teams competed against Woodstock at Woodstock Country Club Monday afternoon.
Medalist honors went to the Wasps’ Ethan Dean, who shot a 40 in the nine-hole match. Teammates Will Coates (47) and Owen Kross (49) both shot under 50 as well.
Matt Bryant led the Otters, shooting a 49. Teammate Jordan Beayon shot a 51. On the girls side for the Otters, Anna Lee shot a 66 and Elena Politano shot a 68.
Dylan Boyea led Mill River at 54, two strokes ahead of teammate Max McKee. The Minutemen were rounded out by Trenton Spafford (62), Jack Aicher (63) and Eliot Mason (68).
Fair Haven’s top mark came from Andrew Martel, who shot a 56. Maddy Eagan led the girls side with a 57, earning girls medalist honors. Other Slater golfers competing were Colton DeLong (60), Mercedes Cathcart (62) and Izzy Cole (70).
GOLF
Ojala medalist
JAY — The Castleton University men’s golf team finished second at the Lou Jarvis Memorial Tournament on Saturday, shooting a team score of 335 at the par-72 Jay Peak Golf Course.
Nicholas Ojala earned individual medalist honors for the second time this season, shooting a one-over 73 to best second-place finisher Kaden Swett by one stroke. SUNY-Canton claimed the team title at the event with a 326.
For the second time this season, Ojala was been named the Little East Conference’s Golfer of the Week.
Castleton returns to action when it hosts the Castleton Classic Saturday and Sunday at Rutland Country Club. Tee times Saturday begin at 11 a.m.
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — There was recently a Hole-in-One at Milestone Golf Course.
In late August, Rob Hewes sunk the shot on the 17th hole using a gap wedge. The witness was Chris Fowler.
BOYS SOCCER
Midd 6, Rutland 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury boys soccer team used a strong effort on both ends to best Rutland 6-0 Monday afternoon.
“We managed to create some chances in both halves,” said Rutland coach Ben Black. “There were some positives for us.”
The Ravens are dealing with injuries on an already young roster, so they’re asking some guys to play extended minutes.
“We’re a young team and when you have a short bench, it can make things difficult,” Black said. “The guys are working at it.”
Rutland (0-6) hosts Woodstock on Saturday at 11 a.m. This weekend is RHS’s Homecoming, so the girls soccer team will play right after them on Alumni Field.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton University football defensive end Chris Rice was been named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
The reigning ECFC Defensive Player of the Year from the 2019 season, Rice has picked up where he left off by earning weekly accolades in two of the season’s first three weeks. He had a monster game for Castleton against Norwich, leading the team with 13 total tackles-four of which went for a loss.
Castleton is back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence University.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Benfatti honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After recording a shutout in Castleton’s Little East Conference opener against Southern Maine, senior Alex Benfatti was named LEC Goalkeeper of the Week.
The shutout marked the second of the season for Benfatti, who notched three in five starts a season ago.
The Castleton women’s soccer team returns to action Tuesday afternoon at Middlebury. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
RUGBY
CU dominates
CASTLETON — The Castleton women’s rugby team put on a show in their home-opener Sunday afternoon, blanking NEC for the second straight week and winning by scores of 15-0 and 22-0 to give themselves the 2-0 decision.
Through four games, the Spartans have scored 71 points and have yet to give up any, leading to the program’s best start in its history. They will look to keep the momentum rolling as they head to New London, N.H. to take on Colby-Sawyer Sunday, Oct. 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
H.S. SPORTS
RHS Homecoming
This weekend is Homecoming at Rutland High School.
For the home varsity football and varsity boys and girls soccer games on Friday and Saturday, the RHS Key club will be hosting a food drive.
Admission will be free with nonperishable food donations. All nonperishable food will be donated to the Community Cupboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.