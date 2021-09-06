WEST HAVEN — Parish, New York’s Zach Sobotka had a dream weekend, winning the track championship at Brewerton (NY) Speedway on Friday night and bookending things Sunday with an impressive victory in the 4th annual Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Dodging mist and raindrops all day, Sobotka started 23rd on the 36-car field and worked his way methodically through traffic in the first half of the race.
After a competition break at lap 101, Sobotka drove quickly from seventh place into the lead at lap 126, and he then held on — with blurred vision after getting dirt in his eyes — during a long green-flag run in the final 63 laps for the win.
Sobotka won $10,000 for the victory and an unofficial $2,892 in lap leader bonuses. Sobotka was held up in the final 15 laps by lapped traffic, and Marc Johnson made several attempts at taking the lead, pulling even alongside Sobotka at least twice before settling for second. Tim LaDuc was the first weekly Devil’s Bowl competitor across the finish line in third place.
The top-10 was rounded out by Adam Pierson, Tim Hartman Jr., L.J. Lombardo, Jack Lehner, Justin Stone, Ben Bushaw and Tyler Corcoran.
In the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England feature, Scott Holcomb arrived to Devil’s Bowl Speedway so late that he missed his qualifying heat race, but he needed only five laps to drive from last place on the grid to get to second place.
When leader Adam Pierson’s car shut down on lap 7, Holcomb inherited the top spot and sailed off with the win; he also won on Vermont 200 Weekend in 2020. Clay Dow finished fourth to clinch the three-race Devil’s Bowl track championship by just four points over Chris Donnelly.
Chris Donnelly, Wayne Stearns, Dow, and Floyd Billington rounded out the top five.
In the three-segment Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint competition, Orwell’s Ray Hanson won with seven points.
Hanson picked up segment finishes of third, third and first over the two-day weekend event. The overall victory is his 10th of the season. Hanson used a bone-stock, spare engine borrowed from runner-up John Smith for the win. Smith won the opening segment on Saturday, while Sunday segment wins went to Kaidin White and Hanson.
Poultney’s John Smith took second with 10 points and White was third with 11 points. Roger LaDuc and Scott Bachand finished in the top five.
Devil’s Bowl has its weekly event, along with spectator races, coming up on Saturday.
GOLF
OV boys win
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley boys golf team picked up a win in a three-team competition with Rutland and Woodstock on Monday.
The Otters finished with 187 points, beating the Ravens(188) by one point. The Wasps finished with 195 points.
The medalist of the match was Rutland freshman Sebastian Pell, who shot a 36. Jason Ryan was the other Raven golfer to shoot under 50 with a 46.
Otter Valley’s top finisher was Thomas Politano, who shot a 40. Younger brother Lucas Politano was the other Otter under 50 at 42.
Ethan Dean, Owen Kross and Will Coates all shot 48 for Woodstock.
In the girls competition, Rutland’s Abagail Hill was the medalist at 63. Otter Valley’s Elena Politano finished at 65 and teammate Anna Lee shot 70.
CU honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After helping the Castleton University men’s golf team to a tie for first place in the season-opening tournament on Wednesday, Nicholas Ojala and Matt Redmond have been named Little East Conference Golfer and Rookie of the Week, respectively.
Ojala carded an even-par round of 72 to take medalist honors by three strokes at Stowe Country Club, leading the field in par-4 and par-5 scoring while making a total of four birdies on the day. The Proctor native played the par-5 holes to the tune of three-under par on the day.
Redmond posted a score of 82 (10-over) to finish second on the team and tied for sixth overall at the season opener. The sophomore was sixth in par-3 scoring on the afternoon and seventh in par-4 scoring.
Castleton is back in action at the Duke Nelson Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Middlebury College at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course. Tee times are set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
