WEST HAVEN — Monkton’s Kaidin White made history as the youngest feature winner in Devil’s Bowl Speedway history at age 11 years, 2 months, 2 days on Saturday.
White won the 20-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint to set the record.
White led every lap and outran Kamden Duffy for the win; Duffy had previously set the age record in July at 12 years old.
Samantha Mulready was third ahead of Austin Chaves and John Smith.
White’s record-breaking performance was a big moment on a night that also included wins from Demetrios Drellos, Todd Stone, Anthony Warren, Cam Gadue and Tim Simonds.
Drellos continued his dominant stretch of races.
The Queensbury, N.Y. racer – known as “The Greek Streak” – extended his own streak to four consecutive victories on The Stove Depot Night.
Drellos scored his win in the 30-lap feature for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division, but it looked as though young Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald was headed for a career-first win. Wagner-Fitzgerald battled early with veteran Mike Palmer before getting away with the lead on the fifth lap. He built a sizeable advantage over rookie Justin Stone, and he was seven laps away when a caution flag flew.
The cream had begun to rise at that point as Drellos, Justin Comes and Adam Pierson had each come from 14th starting position or worse to be inside the top five. Wagner-Fitzgerald chose the outside lane for the restart, putting second-place Drellos on the bottom – right where he had made most of his passes through traffic. Drellos easily scooted into the lead and pulled away over the final laps for the win.
Comes nipped Wagner-Fitzgerald at the finish line for the runner-up spot by just three feet, though the third-place finish was far and away a career-best result for Wagner-Fitzgerald in the top-level Sportsman Modified class at Devil’s Bowl.
Pierson finished fourth with Stone fifth, ahead of Frank Hoard III, Jack Speshock, Kenny Tremont Jr., John St. Germain Jr. and Alex Bell.
The finish is unofficial pending results of an engine inspection on the Drellos car.
The season’s second Sportsman Modified “Draw Race” was also on the card, providing an alternative, non-points event for outside drivers to compete without the disadvantage of the weekly handicapping system placing them in the rear of the starting order.
Three-time Devil’s Bowl champion Todd Stone pulled the Small Block “358” engine out of his car during the week and installed a Sportsman-legal GM “602” crate powerplant in order to enter the race, and the Middlebury racer proved to be dominant.
Stone won his qualifying heat and had a big lead in the 25-lap feature before the race’s lone caution period with seven circuits remaining.
Brian Calabrese gave Stone all he could handle at the restart and took the lead on the backstretch, but Stone powered around Calabrese to reclaim the lead and sail to the win.
Calabrese settled for second ahead of Jamy Begor, Dylan Rabtoy and Derek Bornt. The win was the 42nd of Stone’s career at Devil’s Bowl and his first since 2015.
Anthony Warren got back on the winning track in the 20-lap feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. He held off Larry Gallipo for his third win of the season.
Point leader Johnny Bruno finished third and Albany-Saratoga Speedway champion Bryce Breault came from 15th starting position to finish fourth in his first Devil’s Bowl start, while Lacey Hanson completed the top five.
Cam Gadue scored a popular first win in the Super Stock division, leading every step of the way in a 25-lap feature.
The well-liked racer, from the Canadian border town of Highgate, held off four-time champion Bill Duprey over a series of restarts and never wavered.
Duprey finished as the runner-up, just in front of an entertaining, race-long battle for third place. Matt Mosher was fourth ahead of Andrew FitzGerald and Jim McKiernan.
The Mini Stock division saw its 20-lap feature cut five laps short by the predetermined 20-minute time limit was enacted after many yellow flags and a red flag for a flip by Brenden Lauzon, who was uninjured.
Tim Simonds, of Clarendon, was much the best throughout the race, driving from sixth to take the lead in six laps, then holding off point leader Chris Conroy for his second win.
Conroy got his first podium finish since the end of July with the runner-up result. Jarrod Colburn finished a strong third, followed by Kyle Davis Jr. and rookie Griff Mahoney.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with Championship Night. The 2020 title winners will be crowned in all five weekly divisions, and the final Sportsman Modified “Draw Race” will also be held. Advance sale tickets will soon be available online at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway website.
