MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship has typically been won by some of the elite golfers in the state.
Names like Holly Reynolds, Andrea Brown and Tiffany Maurycy are some of the golfers that litter that list.
This weekend, a new golfer was determined to cement her spot among the elite – Rebecca Montgelas. The Ekwanok Country Club golfer led both rounds and secured her first Vermont Mid-Amateur championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
Montgelas shot a 19-over to best Burlington’s Carson Laderoute, a Rutland High graduate, by three strokes.
Montgelas was a pars machine in her opening round 77 on Saturday. She also sunk a birdie on Hole 5. She took a step back with an 84 on Sunday, but she held on for the title.
Laderoute was impressive in her opening round, sinking three birdies and shooting a 79. On Sunday, she shot an 85.
Vermont National’s Heather Niquette and Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds tied for third at 24-over, while Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey and Proctor-Pittsford’s Jojo Valente shot 26-over in a tie for fifth.
Gretchen White, of Williston, was seventh at 29-over, while Killington’s Patricia Haas was eighth at 32-over. Proctor-Pittsford’s Kristen Shaeffer was 14th at 37-over.
Multiple-time champion Ann Oday, of Williston, was 39-over, along with clubmate Barbara Shiffler.
Country Club of Barre’s Kathy Kemp, Williston’s Wendy Drolette and Rutland’s Amanda Wheeler were top-25 finishers as well.
Other notable finishers included: Trish Wade (27), Erika Politano (T29), Kathy Allbright (T29), Patty McGrath (36), Mary Beth Menduni (T40), Heather Grier (T40), Lucille Paquette (49), Anna Townsend (T50), Janet Hayden (57), Patricia Baroudi (T58), Kathy Rouleau (60), Dixie Mercier (64), Pam Boyd (65), Louise LaPoint (66) and Ellen Sheffer (67).
The event wraps up the 2020 major championships for the VSWGA. The Vermont Golf Association, which runs the men’s championships, concludes its championship schedule with the Senior Amateur championship starting on Sept. 8 at Manchester Country Club.
SWIMMING
Rivard tackles English Channel
DOVER, England — Upper Valley Aquatic Center swimmer Vera Rivard will attempt to swim the Enlish Channel Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. EST.
The 16-year-old UVAC swimmer was the Vermont Sport’s Magazine Athlete of the Year in 2019.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center, Allen Pools & Spas, TYR Swimwear and the Hartford Rotary Club are the main supporters of Rivard’s English Channel attempt. If you are inspired by her cause and would like to donate to her English Channel attempt go here: https://fundly.com/team-rivard-swimming.
Rivard has raised nearly $6,000 but the trip will cost much closer to $15,000 for travel, training, room and board and the boat rental.
The link to track her swim is: https://www.channelswimmingassociation.com/pilots/rowena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.