St. Michael’s College senior Ryan Moore was invited to the athletic department’s Black M banquet to watch those who distinguished themselves while playing for the Purple Knights receive awards.
He had no idea he would be picking up one himself.
“I was invited. It was a a banquet for athletes. I thought they were just being nice,” Moore said.
Then came the surprise. Moore was announced as a recipient of the George “Doc” Jacobs Award that goes to an individual who has made a truly outstanding contribution to SMC athletics.
Moore began his work study in the school’s sports information office his freshman year and never left, managing statistics, taking photos and using social media.
A highlight for Moore includes the first Purple Knights basketball game he ever worked.
St. Michael’s is not a school where the rosters are peppered with in-state athletes in a lot of sports. Moore recalls how proud he was that CVU’s Walker Storey and Essex’s El DiGrande were both in the starting lineup for the Knights.
When the Rutland High graduate was looking at prospective colleges, his final choices were down to Ithaca, Quinnipiac and St. Michael’s.
“I visited all three. The last one I visited was St. Michael’s,” Moore said. “I really liked the community environment.”
It struck him on his campus tour that the tour guide said hello to four or five different people and that each one said hello back.
“That does not happen everywhere,” Moore said.
He has no regrets about his choice.
“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” he said.
The award, named for the legendary coach and athletic director, was just another piece of what has been a terrific four-year experience.
“To be recognized for the work I had done was really touching,” Moore said. “And for the award to be named for Doc Jacobs meant a lot to me. It meant that what I did the last three or four years did not go unnoticed.”
Working alongside Sports Information Director Josh Kessler was another layer of what made it all so gratifying.
“The work that Josh does for the athletic department and what he did for me can’t be overstated,” Moore said.
The Purple Knights have not enjoyed a wealth of success in the Northeast-10, one of the toughest NCAA Division II conferences in the nation.
Yet, Moore is optimistic about the future of Purple Knight athletics.
“I saw a lot of growth in the time I was there and a change in the culture,” Moore said, adding he feels the Knights will soon be rising in the NE-10 pecking order.
Armed with a degree after double majoring in Accounting and Business Administration, Moore will begin a job at RSM, one of the largest accounting firms in the country, on Oct. 9.
That closes the door on sports for the time being. Moore’s first priority is studying for and obtaining his CPA license and launching his career with the Boston firm.
He can see, however, a day when he might return to the sports sphere, applying the skills and knowledge that he gained during his work study at St. Michael’s College.
“I would love to work in a team’s front office or be like a salary cap manager for an NFL team,” said Moore who was a quarterback for the Vermont team in the 2019 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
He also did not preclude coaching, noting that he learned much about that profession by closely observing St. Michael’s coaches across many sports.
The Maple Sugar Bowl, the senior all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, is part of Ryan Moore’s family legacy.
His grandfather James Moore represented the Bennington High Catamounts for Vermont in the 1956 summer classic, a 0-0 tie.
James’ daughter Laura Moore was a cheerleader at the 1987 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Then, Ryan called the signals for the Vermonter in 2019 after leading Rutland to the state championship game in 2018.
The latest page in the Moore family scrapbook has Ryan as a recipient of one of the most prestigious athletic honors at St. Michael’s College.
Who knows? The book still might not be closed on Ryan Moore’s athletic achievements.
