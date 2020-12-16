That first day of basketball practice every November is one of my favorite days. It’s a holiday. I point my car in the direction of several different gyms. Excitement awaits.
Every team is undefeated. Every team has dreams. Some of them have realistic dreams, perhaps a trip to the Final Four at Patrick Gym or Barre Auditorium.
That day did not happen this November. That was a disappointment but disappointment is something we are learning to deal with.
Now, we have reached mid-December and there’s a great day coming. I’m talking about Dec. 31 when we get to take down that 2020 calendar and put up the one for the new year.
It’s going to be better in 2021, at least that is what Dr. Karissa L, Niehoff, the Executive Director of the National Federation of High Schools is telling us.
She writes, “So very soon we believe high school sports and activities will be happening across all 50 states.”
The words come under a headline: “With 2021 Around the Corner, All States Expected to be Playing High School Sports.”
It has been a very different school year in Vermont so far. Twenty-nine of 35 states that played high school football will finish with traditional state championships. We were not among them.
Twenty-two states have had high school teams play basketball so far this season. We are not among them.
Fifteen states have mandated masks for the basketball players.
We did not have tackle football this season. We had touch football, a 7-on-7, pass-only brand of football with regional champions crowned at the end of the season.
Gov. Phil Scott has been extra cautious, his main focus is keeping our young athletes safe. It has worked well.
Still, it is frustrating when the athletes look across the Connecticut River and see the New Hampshire high school basketball players in their gyms preparing for the upcoming season.
Connecticut. Delaware. Hawaii, Minnesota, Illinois, New York Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington have not even announced a starting date for basketball games.
We at least have that in Vermont although the Jan. 11 to begin playing games is certain to get pushed back as the date for the first practices continues to be moved back.
Dr. Niehoff concludes the letter: “We understand and support that the health concerns related to COVID must come first but every opportunity possible for high school students to engage in sports and performing arts should remain on the table.”
I am all for keeping every possible opportunity on the table and tearing that 2020 calendar off the wall.
