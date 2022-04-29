Colby Morris is one of the most decorated players to have put on a Middlebury College baseball uniform. He is No. 1 in innings pitched, throwing 256 innings from 2016 through 2019. He is No. 1 with 18 career victories and his 14 complete games is fourth in program history.
All of this landed him a contract. He is in his second season in the New York Mets minor league system.
“He set the bar high,” Middlebury coach Mike Leonard said. Leonard said that other Panthers look at what Morris was able to achieve and it fuels their desire and belief of being able to do the same.
While Morris is pitching for the Mets’ Class A affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones, the Panthers are still making plenty of noise back in Vermont. The Panthers were 20-8 and in first place in their division of the NESCAC with a 7-2 record on Friday morning as Leonard and his players rolled down Route 7. Destination: Middletown, Connecticut and a big series with Wesleyan.
“We need to win the series, take two out of three,” said Leonard on what it would take to hold onto the top spot in their division.
Middlebury pitcher Alex Price is doing what he can to write a story like the one that Morris authored after wearing the Middlebury blue and white. Price has pitched two summers in the Cape Cod League, a loop considered the best college baseball league in the country.
“All of our players have aspirations of playing beyond college,” Leonard said.
The Panthers are batting an eye-popping .347 as a team. That average is well above the second-place team in the NESCAC.
You’d think there would be a secret formula. That the principles of Walt Hriniak or Charley Lau might be behind this electric offense.
Leonard says it is simpler than that
“We have phenomenal athletes and they train really hard,” Leonard said. “They do a lot of team weight lifting and they play a lot of baseball over the summer.”
They also did a heck of a job of managing their two COVID seasons, Leonard said.
Following those shortened seasons, many of them played a high level of baseball in the summer in one of the college baseball leagues around the country.
Hard work, tons of swings in the offseason, diligence in the weight room and summer baseball is a formula that has the Panthers thinking big with the NESCAC postseason tournament approaching.
As for Leonard, a former Red Sox farmhand, he loves the NCAA Division III and NESCAC philosophy.
That is why when he left after six seasons at Bates, he remained in the NESCAC by taking the job at Middlebury.
“I see myself as an educator,” he said.
Like his players, he is extremely serious about baseball but also sees sports as a metaphor for life.
As the bus rolled down Route 7 on Friday morning, the Panthers hoped it was on a road that would lead to some very special things in the month of May.
