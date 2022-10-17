POULTNEY — Catherine Morrissey didn't even have time to get warm. Then, she warmed the hearts of Arlington's girls soccer fans.
Seconds after coach Kirk Robinson sent her into the game, she scored the golden goal in overtime to give the Eagles a 3-2 victory over Poultney.
"When I just got into the game, I said that I was going to do my darndest to set somebody up," Morrissey said. "There were three minutes left (in the first overtime) and I was just going to go all out."
But it was teammate Sidney Herrington setting up Morrissey. Herrington won a ball and got it to Morrissey for the game-ending goal.
"I just love my team. It really is not just a team, it's a family. We have team dinners before almost every game," Morrissey said.
When you play against the Eagles, you pick your poison. During the first meeting in Arlington, it was Taylor Wilkins scoring four the goals against Poultney in a 5-1 victory.
Wilkins came into Monday's contest having scored seven goals in her last two games.
This time, it was Herrington scoring two goals to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils would have been in a much deeper hole at that point were it not for the spectacular goalkeeping by Kenzie Ezzo.
"She is an insane goalie," Morrissey said.
Ezzo charged out of the net all day to make the sliding save or knock the ball away against the Eagles' high-powered attack. Many times, she single-handedly thwarted one-on-one breakaways.
It was an impersonation of her cousin Emma Ezzo in the Lions Cup game while playing for Vermont against New Hampshire a couple of years ago.
The Eagles did not wait long to attack. Wilkins launched a dangerous looking cross right off the kickoff, but Ezzo broke it up.
Herrington and Wilkins peppered Ezzo with testing shots of great velocity but she only turned them into highlight-reel saves.
Herrington broke through about 12 minutes into the half with Magnolia Robinson earning the assist.
Robinson made a strong bid for an insurance goal but her shot sailed just wide.
Bella Mack, playing her first game back on defense, was solid all day for the Blue Devils and made her own contributions in denying that prolific 1-2 punch of Herrington and Wilkins.
But there was no stopping Herrington's line drive into the upper corner of the net, 4:42 before the half.
What ever Poultney coach Hannah Corkum's halftime message was, the Devils must have processed it. They came out with fire and began flipping the field.
Hannah Welch put a left-footed shot on goal and Kait DeBonis just missed from long distance.
Wilkins made a strong bid to put the gamed away but Ezzo denied her with a diving deflection. On another occasion, Wilkins had a great look at an open net but put the ball over the crossbar.
Kaydyn L'Esperance made a nice run at goalie Shea Wehrman for the Blue Devils as both teams continued to threaten. Emily Handley also unloaded a shot for the Devils that was barely wide.
The clock was ticking down under 10 minutes and the Eagles' two-goal advantage was beginning to look insurmountable.
That changed when Eme Silverman scored with her line shot with 9:11 remaining. It was the freshman's third goal in three games.
Corkum said her team became even more energized after that goal.
The energy manifested itself in the equalizer with 7:40 to play.
It was senior Hannah Welch showing the composure of a five-year varsity player. She had a breakaway and carried it deep into the box and placed it perfectly.
"She had a lot of composure. We work on that in those situations," Corkum said.
Darkness crept in with the overtime. The Eagles had a great scoring opportunity early in the extra time but Poultney's Georgia Donaldson broke it up with a defensive gem.
The stage was set and Herrington and Morrissey delivered. It was Morrissey's second goal of the season and this one was golden.
Corkum was thrilled with the effort put forth by the Devils and it was far superior than the one the team gave at Werner Field in Arlington.
Mack, playing in a new spot on defense necessitated by an injury to Hailey Hayes, showed a toughness that continually disrupted the Eagles' attack.
Corkum felt Donaldson at center back was also a key ingredient to the defensive effort that brick walled the Eagles' offense during the second 40 minutes of regulation play.
Sarah Tilley was a player instrumental in everything the Eagles' did, shining all over the field with her skills and hustle.
It was the seventh straight victory for the red hot Eagles who now boast a record of 8-4.
The Blue Devils fall to 5-6 and have lost three of the last four.
Somehow, though, this one didn't feel much like a loss. The Devils found something, dug down deep and played one heck of a second half.
"I hope they get confidence from this," Corkum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.