Rutland freshman Anna Moser was counting down the days until basketball season. Now that it's here, she's ready to put her talent on display. Talent is something this young hooper has in spades.
If Tuesday night was any indication of the next four years, RHS hoops fans are salivating at the possibilities of what's to come.
In just her second high school game, Moser shined in the brightest of ways, leading Rutland to a 46-33 win against BFA-St. Albans at Keefe Gymnasium.
Moser scored 21 points, racking up the buckets in different ways, whether it was her three 3-pointers or her great drives to basket, many of which finished off a picture-perfect floater.
"I was just really confident and enjoyed it the whole time," Moser said. "I trusted my teammates. I had fun and played."
Moser has basketball instincts well beyond her freshman class standing. She's a relentless worker on both ends of the floor and her impact shows whenever she's out there.
"(Anna) is going to keep learning the offense and when to take it and when not to take it," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "She was in a little bit of a zone. It's good moving forward to have two people that can score the ball like that."
Rutland's usual leading scorer, senior Karsyn Bellomo, was held without a field goal, but did a great job getting to the free throw line, where she notched all six of her points. Fellow senior Mackenzie McLaughlin also had six points.
Lauren-Kate Garceau led BFA-St. Albans with 10 points, followed by seven from Ruby Dasaro and six from Cadence Lafferty, both on 3s.
A fast start for RHS proved to be critical. Rutland jumped out to a 7-0 lead to open the game and were up by 10 at the end of the first quarter.
"We had a really good start. We were working hard," Moser said. "We were really running up and down the floor, which got us off to a good start."
BFA-St. Albans adjusted very well after RHS dominated the opening quarter. The rest of the game was tightly-contested and the Comets even outscored Rutland in the third quarter.
There were multiple times where Rutland would open up a comfortable lead, but BFA-St. Albans would come back and get within striking distance.
"(BFA) is tough. I didn't expect them not to be. Their girls went right to the end, which is what you want, 32 minutes," coach Bellomo said.
"Our girls hung in. These type of games, winning at the end, is great for us to build that experience of how to do it and what we need to work on. We had moments where we didn't show patience and poise, but at the same time, we were super aggressive."
While Moser's point total stands out, her teammates were impressive in other ways. Karsyn Bellomo had seven steals, joining three others that had multiple thefts, in Moser, Ryleigh Hughes and Lanza Bellomo.
Junior center Jasmine Evans was a force in the post, ripping down eight rebounds, many of which where she put her body on the line. Hughes had seven rebounds as well.
It's the kind of complementary basketball that could take Rutland a long way if it maintains that standard.
"We can do a lot of different things. The more the girls get comfortable, the better we'll be," coach Bellomo said. "I could go on and on."
Rutland (1-1) has a big test coming up on Thursday, playing against the Mount Mansfield squad that ended RHS's season in a one-point thriller in the Division I playoffs last winter.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Jericho.
