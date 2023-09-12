We may have just lived through the most disjointed week in Vermont high school football history.
In a week that had numerous marquee matchups on the football field, Mother Nature wanted to the focus of the festivities.
The normal high school football slate, which often is held across three nights of action, was stretched into a five-day affair with a Monday afternoon game between Milton and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille needed to put Week 2 fully in the rear view mirror.
Games that went off without a hitch were a rarity in Week 2.
The showdown between Division I heavyweight Hartford and D-II powerhouse Bellows Falls? Lightning caused the game to be shortened with the Hurricanes ahead 27-7.
The rematch between Burr and Burton Academy and Middlebury? Stopped late in the third quarter because of weather with BBA winning 35-7.
The game between Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro had to be ended in an 8-8 tie.
The Central Vermont Bowl between Spaulding and U-32 took three days to complete, finally finishing up on Sunday with the Raiders claiming a dominant win after postponements of play Friday and Saturday.
The list goes on and on.
Putting our weatherman hat on, the radar looks pretty good for this weekend, but Week 2 was something we will never forget in Vermont high school football, more so for the curveballs Mother Nature tossed than the plan on the field.
That means things should get back to a much-needed normal this week, even if preparation will be getting a bit crunched for teams most impacted by the delays.
Let’s jump into the second Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings of the season. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Hartford 2-0 (1). The Hurricanes were once again dominant, earning a convincing win against an elite Bellows Falls squad in Thursday’s shortened game. BF isn’t often held to just seven points.
2. BBA 2-0 (3). The Bulldogs made a massive statement with how dominant they were against Middlebury in Week 2. They’ve beaten the two teams that handed them losses last season already. Their revenge tour is off to a great start.
3. Essex 2-0 (5). The Hornets earned a multiple-touchdown win against the Seahorses over the weekend. We’ll learn a lot about Essex from Week 4 on, where the schedule really ramps up. This week, they should be favored against a solid D-II Colchester team.
4. CVU 1-1 (6). The Redhawks got back on track after a Week 1 loss with a dominant effort against BFA-St. Albans, allowing just seven points. They got off to a quick start in that game, something they didn’t do in Week 1.
5. Middlebury 1-1 (2). The Tigers struggled to hang with an elite BBA team in Week 2. They’ll turn their attention to a rivalry matchup with Rutland on Thursday. Middlebury won that game handily last year, but their matchups with RHS are often close.
6. Bellows Falls 1-1 (4). The Terriers fell to a top-tier Hartford team in Week 2, but still figure to the class of a deep Division II field. There are some big challenges on the back half of their schedule, but they, more often than not, rise to those challenges.
7. St. Johnsbury 1-1 (UR). The Hilltoppers dominated a very solid Colchester team in Week 2. There is a little bit of youth on the offense, but they’ve shown they’re not afraid of the big moment. With BBA this week and CVU next week, the moments are only getting bigger.
8. North Country 2-0 (8). The Falcons blew out rival Lyndon in the Barrel Bowl. Similar to last year, North Country is getting off to a quick start. This time around, they’d love to sustain that roll.
9. Fair Haven 2-0 (7). The Slaters sputtered at times against Mount Anthony over the weekend, but came up with some huge defensive plays that helped secure the win. Their offense will need to be better at avoiding penalties and be more efficient on offense if they want to top North Country in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday.
10. Windsor 2-0 (UR). The Yellow Jackets have outscored opponents 75-16 through two weeks and are once again the favorites to win the Division III state championship.
On the bubble: Rice, Milton, Lyndon, Woodstock, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, Milton, Colchester, U-32, BFA-St. Albans, Rutland, Mount Anthony.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Hartford; 2. BBA; 3. CVU; 4. Middlebury; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. North Country; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Rice; 5. Lyndon.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Woodstock; 3. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; 4. Mill River; 5. Springfield.
