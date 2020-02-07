For the second straight day, Mother Nature took aim on Vermont, and in the process, wiped out all of the local sports contests.
The biggest matchup of the day, a Division II showdown between undefeated Fair Haven and Mill River has to wait two days.
In a rare occurrence, Sunday is being used as a makeup day for a pair of basketball matchups.
The Slaters and Minutemen will lock horns Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in North Clarendon.
The Proctor and West Rutland boys basketball teams were slated for a Division IV rematch from a one-point encounter early in the season. They will now play Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Buggiani Gymnasium.
Otter Valley was scheduled to play Burr and Burton in boys basketball, but will now play the Bulldogs on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m in Brandon.
The Otters are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Fair Haven on the road.
Poultney and Arlington postponed their boys basketball clash until Monday when the Blue Devils travel south to the Eagles' Nest for a 7 p.m. varsity tip.
Springfield will host Woodstock on Wednesday at 7 p.m., a pretty light day for boys basketball action in the area. Before that matchup, the Cosmos travel to Windsor Monday night.
The Rutland boys hockey team had a trip planned up north to play Colchester, but the Raiders and Lakers will have to wait until Monday, Feb. 24, to go at it on the ice.
The Green Mountain-Bellows Falls boys game also was postponed Friday night.
A few Thursday night games found new homes on the calendar as well.
The Fair Haven girls basketball showdown with Windsor will be played Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in Windsor.
The Slaters are back in action Monday, hosting Hartford.
The Southern Vermont League girls matchup between Burr and Burton and Rutland will be played this upcoming Wednesday at 7 p.m. at College of Saint Joseph.
Both teams are among the top half of their respective divisions and played a close game in Manchester earlier in the season.
