BRANDON — Griffin Paradee had two goals and six assists to help power the Mount Abraham boys lacrosse team to a 12-6 victory over Otter Valley.
It was a big win for the Eagles and important to their psyche as they brought a 1-6 record to Markowski Field.
They got back on the bus with one more victory and the Begadwe Trophy.
Begadwe is Iroquois for Little Warrior. Several years ago, Mount Abe coach Ed Cook and then Otter Valley coach Jesse Milliman felt there should be some more significance attached to this rivalry game and the Begadwe Trophy was born.
It did not take the Eagles long to get the upper hand. Paradee scored just 31 seconds into the game.
They owned the opening quarter. When it was over, the Eagles were sitting atop a 6-0 lead.
“We woke up after the first quarter but by then we were in too deep of a hole,” Otter Valley coach Matt Clark said.
The Eagles led 9-1 at halftime with Brady McDonough scoring the Otters’ goal.
Paradee already had five of his assists in the bank by the half.
“He is one of the ones I would push for the Vermont team if there is a Vermont-New Hampshire game,” Cook said of Paradee.
Paradee, Liam Oxford and Harry Anderson had two goals apiece for the Eagles at the half and Iain Olsen, Giles Heilman and Jade Edwards also scored.
The Otters picked it up in the second half. Evan Thomas and Hayden Bernhardt scored to pare Mount Abe’s third-quarter lead to 10-3.
Bernhardt and Thomas scored again in the fourth to cut the margin to 10-5 but Anderson halted OV’s run by scoring his third goal
Tom Politano scored for the Otters and Olsen notched his second goal for the Eagles via Paradee’s sixth assist to account for the final score.
It was a big win for the Mount Abe seniors who had not won the Begadwe Trophy since they were freshmen. Aidan Danyow was tough for the Otters to solve. The Mount Abe goalie had several nice stops. Cook was also impressed with OV goalie Danny O’Brien. His youth showed through at times but he also had several difficult saves. The Eagles’ 2-6 record is deceiving.
“We play a tough schedule,” Cook said. “We lost by one to Spaulding, lost by two to St. Johnsbury and by two to Stowe so we’re right there,” Cook said.
“OV has some good sticks. Number 24 (Bernhardt) gets up the field really well.
The Otters will try to bounce back on Friday when they tangle with Rutland County rival Rutland High at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
The Otters play the Eagles one more time in the regular season and Clark is looking forward to that.
“It’s always nice when you get another crack at someone,” Clark said.
The 1-5 Otters and Eagles are both in Division III, so who knows, it could be two cracks.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.