BRANDON — Just 14 little seconds changed the game. Otter Valley was looking to take a 3-2 lead into the second quarter of Wednesday's boys lacrosse game. Then, lightning struck twice within 14 seconds and Mount Abraham carried it to a 15-10 victory.
Finley Kaeck scored for Mount Abe with 14.4 seconds left in the opening stanza and then his teammate Sawyer Shepard added with less than a second remaining and it was the Eagles leading 4-3 at the end of the quarter.
"That gave us a lot more energy," Mount Abe's Henry Anderson said of the late-quarter strikes.
Anderson did his part by scoring four goals for the Eagles, three coming in the first half.
Sawyer Shepard also had a four-goal game for Mount Abe. Noah Ladeau contributed two and Chase Atkins, Kaech, Jonah Howell, Andrew Nolan and Sam Mangini tacked on one goal each.
Mangini's biggest contribution was not his goal but a difficult save he made as the stand-in goalie while regular goalie Connor Meacham was in the penalty box.
Mangini liked his cameo appearance.
"When he came to the bench, he said. "That was fun. Let's do it again,'" Mount Abe coach Ed Cook said.
Evan Thomas had a monster game for the Otters. The senior amassed five goals.
Following the game, Cook admonished his players for not making an adjustment on Thomas.
"Number 2 had five goals and they all came from the same place," Cook said to his players in the postgame huddle. "We've got to get better.
"I know we are a young team and we are going to make mistakes."
The Eagles are very young, dressing only four seniors for the game.
Hayden Bernhardt and Matthew Moseley followed Thomas in scoring for OV with two goals apiece and Nicholas Parker rang up the other score.
"That set us up for the second quarter and the second half," said Cook of the way the Eagles changed the scoreboard those last 14 seconds of the opening quarter.
The Eagles dominated the second quarter and were able to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.
"It is a game of waves and they rode a long wave in the second quarter," Otter Valley coach Matt Clark said.
Clark also lamented the Otters' lack of success on corralling ground balls. That has been a deficiency in many of their games this season.
"Mount Abraham is well-coached and they know how to get after it (on ground balls)," Clark said.
Clark hopes to shore up that facet of OV's game before BFA-Fairfax arrives at Markowski Field on Saturday for a 10 a.m. game. The Otters lost to the Bullets in Fairfax, 12-11.
The Otters will take a 1-7 record into that game.
Mount Abe has some good tests coming up with Stowe, Rice and Milton the next three games.
The Otters struck quickly. Thomas scored just 29 seconds into the game.
It did not take the Eagles long to answer. Ladeau tied it and then Shepard scored to give them a 2-1 lead.
The Otters came back strong. Bernhardt scored from the perimeter.
OV goalie Daniel O'Brien made a nice save and Thomas scored at the other end to put OV back on top 3-2.
Soon, though, came those 14 little seconds. A short span of time but a little chunk of the clock that changed the game — fourteen seconds that Clark and his Otters would love to have back.
The victory hiked the Eagles' record to 3-5 and also kept them in possession of the Begadwe Trophy.
The Otters and Eagles played for that hardware each year in one of their games.
The trophy was the idea of Cook and OV coach Jesse Milliman to add some more spice to what is a good rivalry between two schools just 26 miles apart.
Begadwe in Iroquois means "little warrior."
"It is a good game. The skill has evened up," Cook said. "The kids get along great and it is a good rivalry."
Cook wants to get players from both teams to play some box lacrosse this summer in Middlebury.
"An ugly win is a win," Cook said.
Everyone agreed that there was nothing ugly about the rivalry, a rivalry that embodies all that is good in high school athletics.
