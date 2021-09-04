A few plays can make all the difference in a competitive soccer game.
Mount Mansfield executed in critical spots and it was rewarded with a 2-0 win against the Rutland boys soccer team on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
The Cougars scored in each half to put the Ravens away.
Mount Mansfield opened the scoring with 12:45 left in the first half. The Cougars had a corner kick, sending the ball into the scrum in the box.
It was defended well by Rutland, but Mount Mansfield junior Owen Pinaud found space on the right side of the net to get a touch and put a rebound chance home.
"The set piece goal, that's just something we have to clean up," said Ravens coach Ben Black. "We've been working on them and we'll continue to."
Mount Mansfield took a 1-0 lead into the half and got some breathing room with 30:46 to play.
Alexander Ayrapetian Floyd dribbled the ball down the left flank and spotted sophomore Oscar Howard with a beautiful ball into the 18-yard box. Howard got a touch and put home the insurance tally.
"It was a nice ball in and a good finish. Credit to them for that," Black said.
Scoring chances weren't plenty for the Ravens, but there were a few times where they knocked on the door.
About 10 minutes into play, Rutland had a chance to clean up a rebound on a corner kick and got a good touch, but Mount Mansfield keeper Eric Bissell made a nice diving save to his left close to the post.
The Ravens had another good opportunity early in the second half after a getting a perfect through ball, but Bissell was game again and thwarted the connection before it could be made.
"Mount Mansfield was pretty well-organized defensively," Black said. "Particularly in the first half, we had some trouble playing out of the midfield.
I thought we were better in the second half going forward, but we still weren't generating a ton of chances. They were defending deep and pretty well. We have to find ways to get that ball up and create chances with combinations in the attacking third."
Ravens keeper Jermaine Buffum made eight saves.
Rutland lost a ton of seniors heading into the season, along with a few players going to prep school, so it knows it will be a process as younger guys get used to heightened roles.
"The boys are committed to it. I'm confident that they'll sort it out," Black said. "They're getting used to each other and the way we want to play. I thought the effort was there and the commitment to what we want to do was there, so that's pretty encouraging."
The Ravens (0-1) are at Essex on Thursday at 7 p.m.
