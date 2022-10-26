DORSET — It is hard to overstate how important Long Trail goalie Ty Dickerson's spectacular save was in the Mountain Lions' 3-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph in Wednesday's first-round Division IV boys soccer playoff game.
"It was definitely a turning point," Long Trail coach Colin Igoe said.
"It was huge," said Jack Dickerson, Ty's brother, who made major contributions of his own.
MSJ's Brian Pierce struck a shot with authority that was ticketed for the corner of the net. It would have knotted the score at 1-1 but Ty Dickerson went sprawling and, fully extended, deflected the ball as it was about to cross the goal line.
The Mounties and Lions went to halftime with the game scoreless.
Both teams had chances. It was the Mounties pressing the attack in the early minutes with Narven Paul, Richard Gabriel Casimir and Ryan Laforest all coming close to scoring.
Then, the momentum shifted. Adam Kulas Klopchin made a strong scoring bid on a header off a pass from Luca Goff. Cadish Smid also came close with a header and Jack Dickerson and Gabriel Treat had their own scoring threats.
MSJ's Marquise Reed was set up by a succession of nice passes but his shot went wide just before the horn sounded. Forty minutes of aggressive attacking had yielded nothing.
Less than eight minutes into the new half, Long Trail broke through. Adam Kulas Klopchin received a gorgeous ball from Kai LaMothe and blasted it, giving keeper Dominick Phillips no chance.
Next it was LaMothe's turn to be on the end of a nice assist. It was a cross from Luca Goff and LaMothe took care of business, extending the lead to 2-0 with 12:46 remaining.
The defending state champion Mounties were not willing to give up the crown without a fight.
There was still 10:42 remaining when the Mounties were awarded an indirect kick a few yards outside the penalty area. Casimir played the ball forward. It was tapped back to him and he sent a scorching drive high into the net.
The Mounties were very much alive, trailing 2-1.
Jack Dickerson changed that. He hit a crisp grass cutter that found it way into the net to cushion the lead to 3-1 with 6:51 remaining.
The Mounties still had some fight and time to work with. Malcolm Whitman got off a dangerous looking shot but Ronin Clark headed it out of harm's way with 5:30 to go.
"You should be very proud of yourselves," Igoe told his players in the post game huddle.
"We were playing really well," said Jack Dickerson of the scoreless half. "We were getting shots. We just needed to put them in."
The No. 8 Mountain Lions move to the quarterfinals with a 9-6 record. That includes three victories over the Mounties. They defeated them 2-0 and 3-2 during the season.
The No. 9 Mounties finish at 5-8-1.
"I felt good about the way things were going at halftime. MSJ is a great team," Igoe said.
MSJ coach Josh Souza acknowleded the importance of Ty Dickerson's save on Pierce's shot.
"That's playoff soccer," Souza said.
Playing their final game for the Mounties were seniors Ben Marks, Paul, Marquise Reed, Dominic Valente, Casimir, Laforest and Pierce.
"It is hard to lose seniors every year, but we are young and we are going to be strong," Souza said.
Souza praised the job turned in by his sophomore Kingston Cotter.
"He was hungry and made great plays all over the field," Souza said.
"Rich (Casimir) played great today. He is a quiet leader."
Last year, the Mounties danced on Applejack Stadium in celebration of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Rivendell in the Division IV state championship game.
Souza and the younger players are committed to getting back to that magical time and after Wednesday's loss, Souza promised to help his players with indoor soccer over the winter and in putting in the work over the summer.
The Mountain Lions have more immediate plans and they include a quarterfinal contest against No. 1 Rivendell on Saturday morning.
Rivendell did its part on Wednesday by winning its playoff game against Sharon Academy, 7-0.
