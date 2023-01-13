POULTNEY — The Long Trail boys basketball team got a taste of postseason success last year, even earning a trip to Barre Auditorium.
They liked it and want more. They stayed on course for another helping on Friday night by running their record to 8-0 with a 56-40 victory over Poultney.
The Mountain Lions put it away early, carving out a 38-16 halftime lead.
"We have been playing as a team all summer and then started after soccer," said Long Trail big man Ty Dickerson, who riddled Poultney's defense with 21 points while also doing a lot of the hard work on the boards.
Jacob Leary followed with 16 points and Zach Wildman contributed 10. Leary also authored some eye-popping assists.
Marcus Lewis led the Blue Devils with 13 points, Peyton Book had 11 and Erik Kendall six.
First-year coach Rob Leary has seen the Lions win all but one game convincingly. A strong Division IV rival Mid-Vermont Christian came within six points of them.
The Mountain Lions and Eagles, however, do not meet a second time in the regular season.
"They have matched up the best with us," coach Leary said of MVC.
"They have some good players and we have a good rotation ourselves."
Leary liked they way his players were finding each other.
"I saw a lot of good passing tonight," he said.
MVC might not be on the schedule again but Leary is hoping his guys get some tests and he sees some ahead.
He believes Springfield could push the Mountain Lions on Tuesday and a game at White River Valley on Jan. 31 could well provide a stern test.
Dickerson believes this year's team can capture the magic of the 2021-22 LT team with its trip to Barre.
"There is a new energy and a new coach, I think we are just going to continue," Dickerson said.
Poultney fell to 3-6 but coach Todd Montana loved the way the Blue Devils responded in the second half, particularly during the fourth quarter when they outscored the Mountain Lions 20-7.
"I liked the way we were more aggressive in the second half," Montana said. "I think we saw some really good things."
He liked the aggressiveness displayed by his bigs Brooks Filskov and Ryan Simons (three blocked shots) and also the way his guards upped their intensity.
"If all five guys are aggressive out there, it is going to make it harder to play against us than if only one or two are aggressive," Montana said.
Montana knows that many are pointing toward Long Trail as the team to beat in Division IV so he is encouraged by the way the Devils stepped up their game against them.
Long Trail got off to a strong start, scoring the first eight points of the game. James Redding ignited the run by nailing a 3-point field goal.
The Devils built a commanding 25-5 lead early in the second quarter. They stretched the lead all the way to 38-10 on two free throws by Wildman but the Devils scored the last six points of the half.
Being perfect through eight games is as good as it gets, but Montana hopes that his own team's play in the fourth quarter is a precursor and that the Blue Devils can yet make their own waves in Division IV.
