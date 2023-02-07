PROCTOR — Long Trail was behind by nine points (22-13) at halftime but came back with a stirring effort over the final 16 minutes for a 47-43 victory over Proctor in girls basketball action at the Almo Buggiani Gym on Tuesday night.
The comeback was special but what was even sweeter for the Mountain Lions was that the victory came against Proctor.
"We had never ever beaten Proctor in anything," Long Trail's Camilla Marcy through a wide smile after leading the Mountain Lions with 14 points.
"I thought we came back (in the second half) with our energy up," said Long Trail player Aubrey Lanning, who lives in Proctor.
If the Mountain Lions had their energy up, the Phantoms might not have had much of that commodity left, playing back-to-back nights after the long trip to Twinfield.
"We don't have a lot of depth and playing back-to-back is a lot to ask," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The night started well enough for the Phantoms. Isabel Greb drained a 3-point field goal and then knocked down two free throws for a 5-0 lead.
Marcy answered with her own 3. It was 5-3 and the tone was set. This would be a battle enveloped in a charged atmosphere.
The Phantoms stretched their lead to 13-7 by the end of the first quarter and took that 22-13 advantage into the half.
But the opening minutes of the third quarter was a precursor. Olivia Cole-Bugay and Aimee Wildman struck from the outside to pare the lead to 22-17.
Cadence Goodwin broke LT's little run by scoring on a putback but the Mountain Lions kept charging. Rose Johnson scored on a putback and Cole-Buguay muscled inside for a hoop that sliced the lead to 24-21.
The Phantoms tried to separate themselves from LT again and when Emma Palmer drilled a 3-pointer it cushioned the lead to 29-21.
But Long Trail was not going away. The much taller Mountain Lions sometimes got two, three or even four shots on a possession and Johnson, at 6-foot-1, was a presence in the post with six blocked shots.
Johnson showed a nice touch by swishing an 8-footer that tied the game at 29-29 before Marcy scored down low to give the visitors their first lead.
Long Trail took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Makayla French knocked down a hoop that drew the Phantoms into a 37-37 tie.
Alyssa Sargent then got the bucket that put the gang from Dorset in front for good.
Still, the Phantoms were in it until the end. Palmer converted a layup off a turnover that cut the lead to 45-43 but Lanning drove to the hoop with 25 seconds to go to account for the final score.
While Marcy said this group of athletes had never beaten Proctor, she did feel that the narrow 38-36 loss in Dorset earlier this season gave them confidence and showed them it was possible.
The contest was intense and both coaches received a warning.
"It was intense," Lanning said of the atmosphere. "It was a little bit intimidating."
Marcy, a junior, said her teammates have "taken a big step every year since they were freshmen."
"We were down by nine points at the half, but I told them that they play hard and are aggressive so let's go execute that in the second half," Long Trail coach Courtney Stasny said.
The Mountain Lions double-teamed Greb and held her to 14 points, well below her average.
Jenna Davine followed her in scoring for the Phantoms with 12 points and Palmer and Goodwin tossed in six each.
Following Marcy in scoring for the Mountain Lions were Cole-Bugay and Molly Luikart with eight points apiece and Johnson with six.
All the blocked shots by Johnson had to be in the Phantoms' heads whenever taking the ball to the rim.
"Rose guards the whole post," Lanning said.
The Phantoms fell to 6-10 and the Mountain Lions improved their record to 10-6.
Marcy felt the team had some good momentum until they got derailed by Arlington in the previous game.
"Now, I think we have that momentum back," she said.
That is something they can take into Thursday's home game against Bellows Falls.
