POULTNEY — Ever since the 3-point stripe got painted on high school gym floors before the 1986-87 season, long-range shooting has been changing the rhythm of games. Long Trail's Molly Luikart's long strike did exactly that during Tuesday night's 39-25 victory over Poultney in girls basketball action on Capman Court.
Long Trail had been in command throughout the night but the Blue Devils began making their move in the fourth quarter. When Jacque Oberg drained a free throw with more than five minutes to play it cut the Mountain Lions' lead to six, 29-23.
"You could feel the energy they had," Long Trail coach Courtney Stasny said.
Then the energy swung to the other side when Molly Luikart drilled a 3-point field goal to get the lead back to nine with 5:10 remaining.
The Blue Devils were never in the game again.
It was a disappointing Senior Game for Poultney's Emily Handley, Hannah Welch and Laura Winter — three athletes who have meant so much to Blue Devil athletics in all sports.
But the three seniors shouldn't take it personally. The Mountain Lions have been beating everyone of late. This was their fourth consecutive victory and 10th win in their last 11 games.
"I think it's been a lot about seeing the whole floor and getting the ball to the open player," Luikart said.
Luikart had the feeling her launch in the fourth quarter was a big shot but said she still was not taking the victory for granted at that point.
"I felt like it was still such a winnable game for them," Luikart said.
Stasny believes the most important ingredient during this streak has been learning how to play with a lead.
"We are really starting to be able to hold the lead," the coach said.
Luikart and Olivia Cole-Buguay led the Mountain Lions with 11 points apiece and Rose Johnson followed with eight while also doing the heavy lifting on the boards before fouling out late in the game.
While it was not one of Camilla Marcy's more productive scoring nights, she played a major role by being the stabilizer for the offense. Her composure in handling and distributing the ball was a key piece of everything offensively.
Kaitlyn DeBonis and Oberg led the Blue Devils with five points each.
The victory hiked the Mountain Lions' record to 13-6 and the Blue Devils were left with the same record.
Marcy scored the first five points of the game on a 3-point shot and a transition layup.
Long Trail fans got scare when Marcy limped off the floor with 1:03 to play in the opening quarter but she returned in the second quarter.
The Mountain Lions seemed poised to run away and hide early. When Luikart swished a 3-pinter it bumped their lead to 15-4 but Annaleice Taylor answered with a trey of her own for Poultney and Long Trail went into the second quarter with a 17-7 lead.
They maintained the advantage (22-13) at halftime.
The Devils had a solid third quarter and when Bella Mack drilled a 3-pointer it pared the Mountain Lions lead to just 24-18.
Long Trail took a 26-19 lead into the final quarter.
Hailey Hayes went hard to the floor when fouled and was unable to shoot the free throw. Hayes would return but Oberg was sent to the line as the substitute shooter and made one of her shots to whittle the lead to six and Capman Court began rocking with that energy that so concerned Stasny.
But then came the game changer — Luikart's shot from beyond the arc.
"I think it might have got into their heads a little bit," Luikart said.
Both teams have one game remaining in the regular season. The Mountain Lions host Twin Valley on Friday. The Blue Devils are at Mount St. Joseph that same night. Both contests tip off at 6 p.m.
