MONTPELIER — Charlie Barbieri puts in long days, operates on short sleep and can go a mile a minute when he needs to.
The second-year Vermont Mountaineeers manager also knows how to take a deep breath, step back and see the big picture.
In summer baseball, taking that long view is a must.
Barbieri freely admits that he doesn’t obsess over the early-season standings for the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Even with Vermont (8-5) near the top of the Northern Division, he’s not distracted by the perpetual shuffling and flip-flopping in the standings. And he won’t be for quite some time.
An old-school work ethic combined with youthful exuberance makes Barbieri a perfect fit for his job at Recreation Field, where Vermont will host the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Things will get easier for the bench boss in a few weeks when his wife Leonarda and young sons Cole and Dylan arrive in the Green Mountain State. He started the season by making the 5-hour trek to his home in New York four times after games and then returning to Vermont the next day. During the 2019 season he completed the same back-and-forth commute twice as much, so this time around he’s feeling a little more bright eyed and bushy tailed.
Barbieri is a 2001 graduate of Adelphi University, where he played baseball for two years. He’s coached 24 athletes who were later signed or drafted by MLB teams, including first-round selections Paul Blackburn, Dominic Smith and Delvin Perez. Barbieri is set to begin his eighth season at the helm of SUNY-Maritime, which recorded four straight 20-victory seasons from 2016-19. Last spring the Privateers went 12-12 while playing an abbreviated schedule that included five cancelled games.
The Vermont manager took a quick break to answer a handful of questions Wednesday as his team prepares for its fourth week of NECBL action:
TA: To be 8-5 at this point instead of 3-7, have there been a couple pleasant surprises that you can think of?
Barbieri: “I’m one of those guys where I don’t look at the standings now. I’ll probably start looking at them in the middle of July. Two years ago was a great example. Right now, it matters. But we want to be playing our best baseball a month from now. We were going to go through an 11-day stretch of 11 games in a row before we had a rainout the other day. The biggest thing is: Just keep putting in the work every day and go out there and play and compete.”
TA: For NECBL standards, five returning guys is pretty substantial. What would you say about that?
Barbieri: “That’s been huge. They’ve been able to be our leaders in a sense and guide the guys that haven’t been through this before. They’ve been vocal in their own way. Maybe not a cheerleader, but they’ve been able to keep everyone in the right frame of mind and answer questions.”
TA: What would you say about having six of your 13 games decided by one run? Is it sort of like a chess match on a baseball diamond?
Barbieri: “Yeah, and it’s good for the guys. We know that we could have won a bunch of those games that we lost. And on the flip side, we probably could have lost some that we won. It shows our guys that we’re going to compete at any point. We’ve been down a bunch of runs and come back and won.
“We’ve been up a bunch of runs and then end up losing. But those one-run games usually end up deciding where you fall in the standings because they’re a lot more common than the blowouts. I love where we’re at. The guys will be battle-tested come playoff time because they’ve been in all these close games. And they’re confident: There’s no panic when we’re in those games. They’re just playing baseball. And they’re really good.”
TA: Do you mind saying a quick thing about the offense? You’ve got three guys hitting over .300 right now with Tommy Courtney, Keagan Calero and Casey Mayes.
Barbieri: “It’s a challenge offensively because we’re trying to constantly get guys in and out, especially at this point in the season. So for some guys it’s a little tougher to get into a rhythm. We’re flipping guys in and out. We could have one lineup one night, and the next day it’s a totally different lineup. So that’s definitely challenging.”
TA: Are there a couple guys who have really made a strong case to start at certain positions defensively?
Barbieri: “We definitely have our guys that have been excelling. But I learned two years ago that the odds are that my roster is not going to be the same at the end of July as it is now — between injuries and guys having to go home for different reasons. So that’s an important part of why we’re trying to get everybody involved.”
TA: With the pitching rotation, some years there’s a clear ace — or one closer who’s just lights-out every game. Does it feel like that this year, or is it more by committee?
Barbieri: “With our starters, we don’t necessarily have an ace, per se. We have five guys that compete really well, and I think that’s important. But the great thing about our pitching staff is everybody competes within the strike zone. And when you have 15 guys that are able to do that, it makes things so much easier for the coaches and the players and our defense. That’s huge. We’ve had some standouts. But our pitching staff in general has been outstanding, so there’s not necessarily one superstar there.”
