The New England Collegiate Baseball League season is getting underway this week, meaning some of the brightest young ballplayers in the nation will make their way to the region to show off their skills.
The Vermont Mountaineers, of Montpelier, opened up their season on Tuesday against the Newport Gulls and the Upper Valley Nighthawks, of Hartford, opened with the Sanford Mainers.
The Mountaineers went 21-20 during the regular season last year and had a quick exit in the playoffs, losing 3-2 to the North Shore Navigators. The Nighthawks went 23-18 during the regular season last year and made it to the NECBL semifinals, before falling to North Shore.
A new summer season means there are many new names to get to know for Vermont’s two NECBL teams. Let’s take a look at some players to watch.
Nick Durgin, Vermont: Durgin, a right-handed pitcher, was the ace of a staff at Stetson University that has produced the likes of Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber. Durgin was a bit shaky this year in his redshirt sophomore season, but in 2021, he posted in a 6-2 record with an earned run average of 2.61.
Campbell Ellis, Vermont: Ellis is a workhorse this spring for Virginia Commonwealth, making 21 starts with an ERA of 3.24. The 42-win Rams were still alive in the NCAA Regionals as of Monday.
Jake McDowell, Vermont: McDowell, a right-handed pitcher, split his time in the rotation and bullpen for Sacred Heart this spring with a 3.16 ERA.
Jack Metzger, Vermont: Metzger, a left-handed pitcher, took a huge step his junior year with an added role. He had a team-high 19 pitching appearances for Dartmouth.
Jack Pletter, Vermont: Pletter was arguably the top reliever for Colby College this year with a 1.93 ERA in 15 appearances.
Max Parker, Vermont: Parker was a key member of the LeMoyne rotation, making 13 starts with the second best ERA on the team.
Adam Retzbach, Vermont: Retzbach, a catcher, returns for another summer in Montpelier, coming off a successful season at Lehigh, where he made 48 starts and blasted 11 home runs.
Keegan Calero, Vermont: Calero, an infielder, is also returning. He made 40 starts with Dayton this year, batting .284 with 42 hits and 14 RBIs.
Tyler Cox, Vermont: After his freshman season was canceled, Cox made one heck of an impact in his sophomore year at Dartmouth, hitting .402, the only hitter in the Ivy League to hit over .400.
Evan Fox, Vermont: Fox batted over .300 this year for Stony Brook and improved in virtually every offensive category. He has plenty of speed swiping 51 bags through two years of college.
Connor Hujsak, Vermont: Hujsak has 12 home runs this for VCU, the second highest mark for the back-to-back Atlantic 10 champions.
Stephen DiTomaso, Vermont: DiTomaso, an outfielder, hit well over .300 for the second straight season for George Washington. He led GW in batting average and hits and was second in home runs and RBIs.
Kade Krtezschmar, Vermont: Kretzschmar is another returner for Vermont. He’s coming off the best year of his college career at Dartmouth, where he batted .353 and had the first seven homers of his college career.
Gerry Siracusa, Vermont: Siracusa was a run-producing machine for UMass Lowell this spring with 65 RBIs. He has a career batting average of .339.
Jack Choate, Upper Valley: Choate was the ace of the Assumption pitching staff this year, posting six wins with a 2.00 ERA.
Tyler Legere, Upper Valley: Legere was a standout reliever for Lipscomb this spring, making 25 appearances with a team-best 2.77 ERA.
Matt McShane, Upper Valley: McShane had a spotless 6-0 record for Saint Joseph’s as a freshman this spring. He was used mainly out of the bullpen and had two saves.
Randall Alejo, Upper Valley: Alejo, a returner to the Nighthawks, started 10 games for Saint Rose this spring and posted a 2.59 ERA.
Tom Peltier, Upper Valley: Peltier had the best year of his college career, posting a 2.64 ERA in 20 appearances. He was used out of the bullpen mostly, but did make five starts.
Ryan Ignoffo, Upper Valley: Ignoffo, a utility player, was a tough out for Eastern Illinois this spring, leading the team in batting average (.395), home runs (14) and RBIs (58). He also made four pitching appearances.
Nick Wang, Upper Valley: Wang, an infielder from Massachusetts, hit .369 as a freshman for Holy Cross, good for second in the Patriot League. He also led the Crusaders in doubles with 18.
Kyle Novak, Upper Valley: Novak drove in a team-high 49 runs for James Madison this spring. He returns from last year’s Upper Valley roster.
Luca Trigiani, Upper Valley: Trigiani is another returner for Upper Valley playing in the infield. He just missed out on batting .300 for the first time in his college career in 2022.
William Sullivan, Upper Valley: Sullivan doubled his power output from three to six home runs in 2022, starting all 55 games for Troy.
Logan Eickhoff, Upper Valley: A college teammate of Ignoffo, he batted .313 this spring. He is a speed threat, with 16 steals in 2022.
