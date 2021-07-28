MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers rallied with six runs in the seventh inning to claim an 8-6 victory over the Sanford Mainers on Wednesday in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The hosts trailed by six runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning before trimming the deficit to 6-1. Nine batters stepped up to the plate for Vermont in the seventh, leading their team to its sixth victory in seven games.
Mountaineers slugger Casey Mayes went 3-for-5, scored a run and drove in two. Craig Larsen went 2-for-5 and scored a pair of runs. Griffin Amone also went 2-for-5 in the victory.
Utility player Matt Oldham went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored for Vermont. Teammate Kade Kretzschmar was 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Curtis Robison was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Vermont starting pitcher Josh O’Neill allowed eight hits over five-plus innings. He issued two walks and struck out six batters. AJ Varga gave up one hit over one-plus innings, striking out two. Cole Roland finished up on the mound, recording four strikeouts and giving up zero hits.
Sanford (14-24) will travel to play the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at 6:05 p.m. Thursday. The Mainers will host Vermont (21-18) for a 6:30 p.m. contest Friday.
TUESDAY’S GAME
North Adams 6, Vermont 2
NORTH ADAMS, MA – The SteepleCats claimed their fourth victory in six attempts this season against the Vermont Mountaineers.
North Adams opened the scoring in the first inning, as Jeremy Lea ripped a double to drive in John Kozarian. The third inning started off with a double by JuJuan Lacewell-Cason, while Lea reached base after being hit by a pitch. With two outs in the inning, Charles Middleton roped a two-run single into left center field to drive in both base-runners.
The Mountaineers tallied two runs on two groundouts in the fifth inning. Connor Bertsch reached base on an error and scored on the groundout by Brendan O’Donnell. Griffin Arnone scored on the groundout by Kade Kretzschmar.
The Mountaineers closed the gap to one run, but that was as close as they would get.
The SteepleCats scored three runs in the bottom of the inning as three straight batters reached base to kick off the frame. Kozarian walked, Lea singled and Brandon Hylton walked. Kozarian scored on a sacrifice fly by Charles Middleton. Lea scored on a single by John Marti, while Hylton scored on a sacrifice fly by Braden Golinski.
After the Mountaineers went scoreless in the sixth inning, the game was called in the bottom of the inning due to rain.
