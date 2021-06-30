MONTPELIER — Vermont Mountaineers baseball players face the same old challenge every June while making the transition from metal to aluminum bats in a matter of weeks or even days.
A handful of 2021 standouts handled the tricky adjustment with ease and are finding the sweet spot almost every game.
Tommy Courtney (.345), Casey Mayes (.309), Matt McDermott (.302) and Keagan Calero (.286) lead the NECBL team in batting average as the season nears the midway point. Kalero has belted two home runs, while McDermott connected for two triples and a pair of doubles. Kalero and Courtney have each recorded seven stolen bases, with Mayes (six) and McDermott (five) close behind.
Coach Charlie Barbieri knows that some other players have yet to show their best stuff and he’s still searching for the ideal batting order before preparing for playoffs late in the summer. Right now, in spite of a recent losing skid and a 10-10 record, it’s a nice problem for Barbieri to have with so many strong early-season performers.
Mayes played three straight games for Michigan State from May 28-30 before arriving in Vermont on June 2 prior to the June 4 season opener. A 44-game Big Ten schedule gave the 6-foot, 210-pound slugger plenty of opportunities to find his offensive rhythm heading into the NECBL campaign.
Mayes batted .289 for the Spartans with eight doubles and six home runs. According the left fielder, Vermont has plenty of long-bomb potential this summer after blasting 16 pitches over the fence so far. Matt Oldham and Evan Giordano lead the team with four homers apiece.
“Matt Oldham has been outstanding at the plate,” Mayes said. “He’s barreling balls left and right. And Evan has been the same way. He may not have as much to show for it, but he’s hitting the ball hard right at guys every single game.”
Oldham owns a .226 batting average and ranks first on the team in runs scored (12) and second in RBI (nine). Giordano is hitting at a .250 clip with nine RBI and 10 runs scored.
McDermott has only played in 10 games but already has five RBI and three runs scored. Even though Vermont endured a rough spell during the past week, the infielder isn’t putting too much stock in the recent scores.
BACK FOR MOREFive members of the 2019 squad returned for a second summer in Vermont after last year’s slate was cancelled due to the pandemic. All five of those athletes are still going strong heading into July, giving the Mountaineers a rare luxury with so many NECBL veterans in a league where most players stick around for just one season.
“That 2019 team, we had a lot of chemistry,” McDermott said. “We obviously did some good things and made the playoffs. And a big part of that team was some of the guys who are back now. We’re all much-improved: bigger, better, stronger. And we’re hoping to carry that momentum and bring some of those successes back to this year — and some.”
McDermott and Giordano lead the way along with fellow returners Curtis Robison, Ryan Steckline and Enzo Stefanoni. McDermott finished with a .327 batting average in 2019, contributing 23 RBI and scoring 23 times. He wound up with eight doubles, eight triples and one homer that season.
Robison recorded a .289 batting average two summers ago with 27 RBI and 25 runs scored. He contributed eight doubles and four home runs. Giordano ended the season with four doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI and 20 runs scored.
Steckline pitched in 14 games and had a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 24 batters and issued a dozen walks. Stefanoni went 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA, 25 strikeouts and three walks.
“Enzo is a veteran here and he knows what he has to do to be successful,” McDermott said. “And he goes out and he does it every time. And we’ve got guys like guys like Cole (Roland) who are the back end of the pen. And my college teammate Rojo Prarie, who’s looked amazing for us. Really, everyone that gets on the mound, they’ve all come in and done well. We’re in tight games. And they’re good at shutting the door for our offense and then getting us wins.”
TOUGH BREAKS
Any believers in karma or a cosmic sense of justice have to be rooting for the Mountaineers after the team’s unfortunate results during close games. Vermont (10-10) is 3-6 in one-run contests and also dropped a 7-5 heartbreaker against Keene.
“We’re playing really good ball and we’re not getting beat,” Calero said. “All these games are 50-50 games and we’re playing good ball. Every team in this league is really good and it’s never an easy win. You always know that every night it’s going to be a grind and it’s going to be a battle. So it could be anyone’s game any night. …But everyone on the team is really good and everyone is here for a reason.”
Vermont started out the season with four straight one-run games. Barbieri’s squad suffered two 4-3 losses against North Shore and fell short against Sanford, 5-4. Most recently, Winnipesaukee, Sanford, Upper Valley and North Shore beat the Mountaineers by a single run.
Despite some untimely endings, Vermont closed out a few nail-biter victories of its own while holding off North Adams, Winnipesaukee and Sanford.
“We’ve had some crazy games so far with these one-run wins and losses,” Giordano said. “It’s just good to know that we’re in every game and we have a shot of winning any game. …The baseball gods will be on our side one of these times. After these tough losses, we’re definitely going to come around and get some wins.”
The Mountaineers will face North Shore again Thursday before hosting Upper Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday. No one at Recreation Field is in panic mode after the close losses, and the Capital City squad remains just three games out of first place in the Northern Division.
“That’s the sport: It’s a lot of luck,” McDermott said. “The ball bounces here and there. You miss balls here and there. And we’re on the good end of those, we’re on the bad end of some of those. And we’ll keep playing hard and hopefully end up with some bigger-margin wins. But we’ll continue to fight and get some of those wins.”
