Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.