It's hard to make an enduring memory in a 25-3 baseball game. Mount St. Joseph's Mason Greene found a way.
Greene, a seldom-used sophomore, blasted a two-run, inside-the-park home run in his only plate appearance of the game. His only other home run was when he was a fifth grader in Little League, also of the inside-the-park variety.
The left fielder was playing shallow when Greene ripped the ball far over his head. It rolled to the 334-foot sign at St. Peter's Field.
"I did not even know if I was going to make it to third. I just trusted my base coaches," Greene said.
It was a fun moment in Mount St. Joseph's 25-3, five-inning victory over Poultney in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.
MSJ, the No. 5 seed, will take a 10-6 record into the quarterfinal round against Stratton Mountain School.
The No. 12 Blue Devils ended their season with a 1-15 record.
It was a blistering hot day, the type of scorcher that baseball purists love when it's a one-run game with a quarterfinal contest the prize.
But that was not the case after the Mounties scored 14 runs in the first inning. The playoff aura evaporated.
MSJ scored those 14 runs on only five base hits as five walks, five errors and numerous wild pitches fueled the big inning.
Anthony Cavalieri had one of the five hits and it drove in a run. Kyle McGinnis ripped a double and Marquise Reed an RBI single up the middle. Matt Greeno and Braden McKeighan had the other hits in the frame.
The first-inning explosion allowed MSJ coach Mike Callahan the luxury of pulling starting pitcher McKeighan so he will have plenty of fresh arms for Saturday's game against the Bears.
"Everyone is ready to go," Callahan said.
The Mounties added on with six runs in the third and five in the fourth.
Another highlight was a 15-pitch at-bat where MSJ clean-up hitter David Franzoni had about 800-feet of foul balls. That marathon ended with a walk.
"That was really fun," Callahan said of watching Franzoni's at-bat.
Franzoni drew three walks and reached base all five times with a double.
Greeno, Cavalieri, McGinnis and Marquise Reed had multiple-hit games for the Mounties.
McGinnis, Cavalieri and Kyle Costales followed McKeighan to the mound.
Jared Lambert drew the start for the Blue Devils but was relieved by Jayden Mead in the first inning. Craig Baptie and Riley Scott also pitched.
It was a year of learning for the Blue Devils. Their coach Brian DeBonis was not at the game and assistant coach Bob Dauenhuer was filling in for him.
The Blue Devils managed only three hits and one was a double that Thomas Stacey tomahawked on a high pitch far out of the strike zone. Nico Milazzo and Zac Davis added singles. Milazzo's RBI single in the top of the first gave the Devils a 1-0 lead.
Dauenhuer is optimistic about the future.
"We have eight kids back who are juniors and we have some eighth graders coming up. We need to develop some pitching in the off season," he said.
While Dauenhuer looks forward to next year, Callahan and his Mounties look forward to Saturday.
"I remember that they (Stratton Mountain) had a pitcher who threw in the mid-80s and he is back," Callahan said.
There is a lot of resentment among MSJ fans who do not understand why SMS is being allowed to play in the Division IV tournament after historically being a D-II school.
Callahan and the Mounties will be trying to use that as motivation and a tool that puts one mammoth chip on their shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.