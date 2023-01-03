The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team celebrated graduate Andre Prunty before the game, welcoming him to the program's 1,000-point club. Then, the Mounties never stopped celebrating, playing with intensity and passion on the way to beating Burr and Burton Academy 64-44.
The Martin McDonough Gym was rocking as the Mounties played their best basketball of the year, showcasing Dezmond Krakowka's bruising board work (14 rebounds), Owen Traynor's marksmanship (29 points with seven 3-point field goals) and hell-bent-for-leather defense.
"Every shot we took was contested," BBA coach Dylan Baker said.
The 4-1 Mounties avenged their lone loss of the season, a 38-37 setback to Burr and Burton in Manchester on Dec. 21.
"With the home crowd and with their intensity, it was a lot different," said Baker in comparing his team's two games against MSJ. "They really brought it tonight."
Traynor had the seven 3s but there were two of them that changed the complexion of the game for good. The Bulldogs had a 7-6 lead when Traynor nailed a trey to give BBA the lead and then buried another trey to boost the lead to 12-7 on the next possession.
"It always feel good to make a shot that puts your team in the lead," Traynor said.
"He had a great night. When Owen plays like that, they are hard to beat," Baker said.
Joining Traynor in double figures were Keegan Greeley with 12 points and Mason Boudreau with 10.
Greeley exhibited incredible body control in getting through defenders for layups.
Krakowka contributed six points in addition to his workhorse performance on the boards.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau felt one player who did not have the tangible statistics but made a significant contribution with his floor play was Austin McLaughlin.
The Bulldogs' top scorer was Christopher Carrara with eight points. Aiden Ennis added seven.
The Mounties built the lead to 26-14 by halftime and never really were challenged after that. That went into the locker room on a high off yet another trey by Traynor.
"I think we showed we were the better team tonight," said Traynor, referencing the one-point loss in Manchester.
Traynor made certain that the Mounties kept the momentum out of the locker room by nailing a 3-pointer for the first points of the third quarter and the rout was on.
Prunty joined his teammates at midcourt for a ceremony before the game as he joined the galaxy of 1,000-pointers in MSJ hoop history.
Prunty scored his 1,000th point in the Division II semifinal game at Barre Auditorium last year against North Country.
"It was great to do it at Barre with my parents there," Prunty said during Tuesday night's game. "It was great to be able to put on a show in Barre."
The Mounties then lost the state championship game to Montpelier.
Prunty is on to the next chapter at Vassar College where he is a freshman.
He decided not to play basketball until next season.
"The academics were rigorous," said the Political Science major. "The coach has 20 players this year and 10 are seniors so we thought it would be best to start next year."
Prunty remained in the Marty through the rest of the game and watched his former teammates dominate Division I Burr and Burton.
If the Mounties can continue to play like that. they have a great chance to have the same Barre Auditorium experience that Prunty got to soak up in 2022.
