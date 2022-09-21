When the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team trailed Proctor 1-0 at halftime, coach Josh Souza asked his players to find something extra. Request answered: MSJ 2, Proctor 1.
"I told them they had to dig down and they did," Souza said.
It didn't take long, either. Malcolm Whitman scored just 1:20 into the new half. It was a bullet. Goalie Aaron Brock was leaning just slightly to his left and did not have time to adjust to the hard shot placed just to the others side of him.
Whitman also got the second goal and it came with 20:59 remaining. Smith Remy set him up beautifully with a ball in the box and Whitman one-touched it on the run for the winning goal.
"Basically, the key (at halftime) was to stay focused and play our game," Whitman said. "We just needed to find the goal."
Whitman muscled in that winning goal off his shin.
"When I score, I want it to pump everybody up. It's not just about me," Whitman said.
The reason the Mounties found themselves trailing at halftime was because of a gorgeous goal from Isaac Parker.
The ball was about shoulder height and he somehow volleyed it in with his foot.
Souza pleaded for a "dangerous play" call on the goal but to no avail.
It was nearly the Mounties breaking on top early in the first half when Kyle Costales' shot whistled barely wide. They nearly converted again when Braydon Schutt's shot was wide after a corner kick.
Then, about 14 minutes into the game, Parker scored his highlight-reel goal.
The Mounties lost Schutt to an injury in the first half and the Phantoms pushed hard for the pad goal. Matt Nop, who was stellar all day at midfield, nearly scored a couple of times before the half.
Scott Landon was also superb in winning 50-50 balls at midfield for the Phantoms.
After the Mounties took the lead, the Phantoms had a sense of urgency and ratcheted up their attack.
Cameron Cannucci's booming kicks up the field and Carter Crossmon's long runs were catalysts for Proctor's offense. That put keeper Dominick Phillips and his defense under significant pressure.
Souza singled out the likes of David Franzoni, Marquise and Dayshawn Reed , Mason Greene and Brian Pierce with helping to deter those offensive forays by the Phantoms.
One of the Phantoms' best chances was a scorching line drive by Crossmon that was inches over the crossbar.
Then, the Mounties had a great opportunity for an insurance goal when Richard Gabriel Casimir deftly slid a pass to Costales in good position to score only to have a sliding Brock break up the play.
The Phantoms pushed to the end with Parker presented with a chance for the equalizer with just 25 seconds left but Phillips picked it off Parker's foot and the Mounties could celebrate their second victory.
Proctor (1-4) was without their key offensive cog Joel Denton, out sick, but coach Gannon McKearin said he is expected back for the big rivalry game at West Rutland on Saturday.
The Mounties will take a 2-3 record into Friday's home game against Sharon Academy.
Last season the Mounties won the Division IV state championship but graduated a large group from that squad.
"I think our players this year might still be looking for those shadows. But this is their time," Souza said.
He believes they are realizing that more every game as they grow into their roles.
Friday, they hope to take another step at Abatiell Field.
