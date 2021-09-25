BRANDON — Tammi Blanchard's Otter Valley girls soccer team saw its record dip to 0-6 after Saturday's 4-2 loss to Mount St. Joseph but Blanchard sees some bright times in the future for her Otters.
The future is now for MSJ. The Mounties are in the throes of a special season and this victory hikes their record to 5-0.
Tiana Gallipo was again a rock in the back for the Mounties, stonewalling an energized Otter Valley attack.
The Otter Valley game is a special one for Gallipo who lives in Pittsford (in OV's school district.)
"It is a very big game. I know a lot of the girls. I grew up playing with them in middle school and grade school," Gallipo said.
It was the Otters' Homecoming game and they came to play. They went toe-to-toe with the Mounties until about the midway mark of the first half.
That's when Brooke Bishop scored the game's first goal. a line drive from about 20 yards away.
The Mounties took that 1-0 lead into halftime but got some breathing room six minutes into the second half when Emma Blodorn scored.
Elena Politano cut the lead in half, Bryn Blanchard assisting, with 26:19 remaining.
Politano had been shooting into tough luck all day. She hit the crossbar, post and launched several shots inches wide.
The Otters were feeling it with MSJ's lead cut to one. Their players on the field were energized. The mammoth Markowski Field crowd was feeling it and so was the OV bench.
That is why Lauren Costales quick answer was so crucial for the Mounties. She scored less than two minutes after Politano did to give the Mounties that breathing room again.
"That goal brought us up a lot," Gallipo said.
The Mounties swelled the margin to 4-1 with 12:05 left when freshman Alyssa Fullam set up Bishop for her second goal of the game.
There was no quit in the Otters. They kept pressing the attack and got another goal with 6:14 to go. It came from Mallee Richardson, another of the many Otters who spent the day plagued by tough-luck shooting.
The Otters never stopped. They came close again when Ella Brytkowski played a nice ball to Blanchard who shot inches wide.
It was the story of the day for the Otters.
It was a game with more attacking than midfield play. The Mounties also attacked with gusto and Otter Valley sophomore goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner got to show the large crowd just how far she has come.
The athletic keeper charged far from the net to dive on numerous balls, squelching promising threats by the Mountiies.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson also likes what she is seeing in her keeper Cindi Carranza as she continues to gain confidence.
"Cindi had a great game," Patterson said.
"Otter Valley is a very skilled young team," Gallipo said. "I was very impressed."
The Mounties are off until Friday when they put their perfect record on the line against Long Trail at home.
Coach Blanchard took solace in her team's performance against an unbeaten opponent.
"I feel like we are playing more as a team," she said."Freshmen like Savanna Cook and Mallee Richardson are playing very well.
"We have just got to work on finishing and on following our shots. I think that will help a lot.
"Our players are working their butts off."
The Otters travel to Mill River on Tuesday.
