BRANDON — The bus ride back to Rutland was a joyous one for the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team but it was also tinged with relief. Upset-minded Otter Valley stormed to a 9-0 lead and had a 31-30 lead with just 5:10 remaining in the game.
Keegan Chadburn connected on a 3-point field goal to finally give the Mounties the lead for good, 33-31 with 4:43 remaining, and they went on to a 42-33 victory.
The win gets the Mounties to 8-8 and they are getting into that territory where they can’t help but think about earning a home game in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
“Every game is crucial from here on out,” Chadburn said. “It would be great to finish 12-8.”
“I try not to think about that but it (home playoff game) is a goal. But we have some tough opponents coming up.”
OV’s Parker Todd was a big impetus for that early 9-0 lead. He nailed a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and drove to the basket for the hoop that made it 9-0.
The Mounties recovered. Andre Prunty drained a trey and they went on to pare the margin to 11-9 by the end of the opening quarter.
The Mounties had a couple of leads in the second quarter but Cole Letourneau made both of his free throws to send Otter Valley into halftime with a 24-23 lead.
Then came one very ugly third quarter in which a total of seven points were scored. It gave the Mounties a 28-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Dylan Gaboriault got an easy layup off the press breaker to pull the Otters even at 28, but then Mounties answered by solving OV’s press for an easy hoop by Chance Passmore.
Gaboriault, who led the Otters with 13 points on the strength of three 3-pointers, scored to give the Otters their final lead of the night.
Chadburn’s trey not only put the Mounties back into the lead for good, but it seemed after that the defending state champion Mounties were playing with poise and confidence and the Otters were pressing in an effort to get over the hump.
“We slowed it down in the fourth quarter,” Chadburn said. “The first three quarters, we were doing things like trying to throw passes over the top. We just slowed it down.”
Playing more deliberate and making plays with less recklessness was the formula that enabled the Mounties to separate themselves from the Mounties down the stretch.
Cole Blanchard led the Mounties with 14 points. He had a big hoop off a putback that finally gave the Mounties some breathing room at 37-33.
Passmore added eight points and his output included an important 3-pointer that put the Mounties into a 28-26 lead with a minute left in the third quarter
Prunty also had eight points and ran the offense with aplomb. Chadburn tossed in six points.
Following Gaboriault in scoring for the Otters were Todd with seven and Letourneau with six.
Charbonneau attributed rebounding a defense as the ingredients that allowed the Mounties to take the game over.
The Mounties take aim at securing a game in Martin McDonough Gymnasium for the playoffs and it starts with a game against Leland & Gray and then a tough rivalry contest against Mill River.
There will be no home floor in the playoffs for 3-11 Otter Valley. They are simply playing for victories and with efforts like the one against the Mounties, they just might get some.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
