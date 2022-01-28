The Otter Valley boys basketball team was making a charge early in the fourth quarter. Elijah Tucker-Bryant had canned a 3-point field goal to slice the lead to five (39-34), the Otters were feeling it and the gym was energized in a way it hadn't been all Friday night.
Owen Traynor answered with his own 3-pointer in what might have been the biggest shot of the night and the Mounties raised their record to 9-1 with a 56-42 victory.
"I felt confident. I have been working all week on my shots," Traynor said.
Post player Jake Williams followed Traynor's long-range shot by scoring inside to put the Mounties up by 10 points and they were on their way.
"Owen is a pretty good shooter and that was a big shot to get us some momentum back," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
The Otters fall to 1-10 but Traynor will quickly tell you not to read too much into that record.
"They are not easy. They are a super good team," the junior said.
MSJ looked like a team that might bury the Otters when Traynor knocked down an outside shot to extend the lead to 27-11 midway through the second quarter.
But the Otters dug out of that hole, closing the halftime score to 28-19, largely on the strength of two 3-point field goals by Hayden Bernhardt.
"We are in the games. MSJ and Hartford are both top-four (Division II) teams and we were in both of those games," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark.
Stark liked the way the Otters executed the defensive game plan, holding MSJ's outstanding point guard Andre Prunty to 14 points. He riddled them with 24 in MSJ's 66-45 victory at Otter Valley.
It wasn't the defense that was the problem. It was the offense — the Otters committed 16 turnovers to just seven for the Green Wave.
Traynor felt the Mounties came together after their only loss of the season, a one-sided defeat at Montpelier.
"We had a huge talk at the first practice after that game and we all came together. We want to keep it rolling," Traynor said.
Prunty and Traynor rang up 14 points apiece. Prunty nailed three 3-pointers. Jake Williams followed with 12 and Peter Carlson added eight.
Bernhardt also had 14 points with three treys and Logan Letourneau contributed 10 points. Tucker-Bryant added seven.
"Otter Valley has all their guys back and they made some shots," Charbonneau said.
Stark said getting those players back means the Otters will just keep getting better the more games they play together.
There is no way to know what might have transpired had Traynor not connected on his clutch 3-pointer from the corner.
The Otters would have loved to have had a chance to find out.
But that's ancient history. Stark feels his team can experience a much different second half of the season.
The Mounties are in the throes of a special campaign at 9-1 and like Traynor said, they just want to keep it rolling.
