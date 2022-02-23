Mount St. Joseph had its highest-scoring half of the season, lighting up the board with 39 points in the first 16 minutes but had to hold on for a 51-47 victory over Richford on Wednesday night in the opening round of the girls basketball Division IV playoffs.
MSJ's Tiana Gallipo had four 3-point field goals in the first half and finished with 24 points.
"Number 14 (Gallipo) killed us," Richford coach Tim Legasse said.
The Rockets got in foul trouble, forcing Legasse to switch from a man to zone defense and Gallipo took full advantage.
"We normally play man-to-man," Legasse said.
The Mounties came out strong and when Brooke Bishop scored from within the lane, it hiked MSJ's lead to 13-3.
But the Rockets responded. Kyrielle Deuso and Sierra Derby did most of the scoring to help them narrow the lead to 15-11 by the end of the opening quarter.
The Mounties were clicking in the second quarter and took a 39-25 lead into halftime.
"We were scoring a lot on the fast break," Bishop said.
That was the result of MSJ coach Bill Bruso putting some intense pressure on Richford's guards at the top of their offense. They were creating turnovers and ringing up points in transition.
When freshman Alyssa Fullam knocked down an outside shot in the third quarter, it extended the Mounties lead all the way to 18 (45-27) and it appeared No. 7 MSJ was home free against the No. 10 Rockets.
But the Rockets had not come the 121 miles to concede. They roared back and after MSJ post player Lauryn Charron fouled out of the game with 5:01 remaining, Derby's free throw narrowed the margin to 48-39.
Then with 2:50 remaining, Derby scored off a gorgeous feed from Deuso and the lead was shaved to just five, 48-43. The fan contingent from Richford was starting to feel it.
Gallipo made two big free throws to cushion the lead to seven with 1:48 to play.
The Rockets never stopped playing and sliced it to four for the final score.
"We ran out of time," Legasse said.
Bishop had nine points and Haylee Rivers eight to follow Gallipo in scoring for the Mounties.
Deuso had 16 points and Derby 14 to lead the 7-10 Rockets.
"We shut her (Gallipo) down in the second half," Legasse said.
"Our defense stepped up," Bruso said. "When we put more pressure on them at the top, I think it took them out of their rhythm."
Bruso was grinning from ear to ear when he told his team they were practicing the next day. He knows that not everyone gets to do that.
"It's a great line today. It felt good to tell them we were going to have practice the next day," Bruso said.
The mountain ahead is a tall one, literally and figuratively.
The Mounties make the short trip over to West Rutland to tangle with the tall and talented Golden Horde on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Horde is 19-2 and boasts the No. 2 seed. They have also roughed up the Mounties during the season.
"West Rutland will be tough. We are going to need to put everything together and do it for the whole game," Bishop said.
MSJ's Haylee Rivers had a strong game. She did much of the work on the boards and will be a key against the division's tallest team by far.
When she had to go to the bench for a stretch against Richford, Derby began to own the glass, scoring off several offensive rebounds.
NOTES: Daisy Bishop, Brooke's sister, took the video of the game for the Mounties. ... MSJ lost both meetings this season with West Rutland, 66-28 and 61-29, but the Mounties have won five of their last six games.
