WEST RUTLAND — The stakes were high and so were the emotions. West Rutland and Mount St. Joseph came into Thursday's girls soccer game with identical records.
They left with identical records (9-4-1) as 20 minutes of overtime couldn't settle the issue, the contest ending in a 1-1 tie.
Playoff implications made for a hard-fought battle over all 100 minutes.
Riley Collins gave MSJ the lead 15 minutes into the game with Isabella Anderson earning the assist. Anderson directed the ball over to Collins after Lauren Costales' corner kick.
Hayley Raiche notched the equalizer for the Golden Horde, putting the ball high in the cage and out of the reach of goalkeeper Cindi Carranza. The score came 2:12 before the half. Raiche struck it from 18 yards out.
The second half offered a whole lot of attacking and no finishing.
Most of the attacking was done by the Golden Horde who had a large territorial advantage over that final 40 minutes.
There were chances galore including two strong scoring bids by Aubrey Beaulieu on headers off Peyton Guy's corner kicks for Westside. The Horde threatened all day and much of the trigger for that offense were the long throw-ins by Guay along with her corner kicks.
Arianna Coombs also tested Carranza all game with threatening shots. Some of them Carranza caught or batted away. Other times, Coombs' blasts went over the crossbar.
When you end in a tie, both teams look back at spots in the game where it could have been won or lost.
The Mounties had a great chance to win it in the waning seconds of regulation time when Costales struck the ball with authority from within the box.
The shot had "goal" written all over it but goalkeeper Bella Coombs robbed her with a spectacular save.
"I have been practicing making saves with my reflexes. You can also get a good read and feel for where the player is going to shoot. That was a combination of the two," Coombs said.
When teams with this much firepower are held to a goal apiece over 100 minutes, there has to be a nod to the goalkeepers and their defenses.
"This was Cindi's best game, for sure," MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
One hundred minutes was no easy chore for an MSJ team playing without Emma Blodorn, one of its top players, and drained by some tough, physical games of late.
"They are tired," Patterson said. "We have had two tough, physical games with Poultney and Proctor and I knew we were going to have to fight through that."
Westside will look back against the opening 10 minutes when they had chances to ring up some goals with strong runs and good looks on their shots.
One of the best of those chances came when Raiche nearly converted a textbook cross from Guay.
Beaulieu also had one of those early chances when she had the ball right on Carranza's doorstep.
Later, Camryn Williams made a few long runs at the goal, pumping up the crowd, until her shot went wide.
The best chance of all for Westside came when the Horde was awarded a penalty kick as the result of a foul. It came with 22:15 remaining in the game.
Emma Sevigny put her PK over the bar.
"I forgive her," Beaulieu said.
And why not? Sevigny had already beaten MSJ on a PK at Abatiell Field in Rutland.
Williams had a great opportunity in the first 10-minute overtime session but her shot slammed off the crossbar.
It was frustrating for the Horde to play most of the second half in their offensive third only to come away empty.
"That has been the story of our season. We have struggled to finish," West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
"We haven't for a few games but then we struggle again. Hopefully, we don't in the playoffs."
Both teams complete the regular season with those 9-4-1 records.
The Mounties have not lost in the last five games and the Golden Horde has now gone four games in a row without a loss. The Mounties came into the day ranked No. 5 in Division IV. Westside was right behind them at No. 6.
"I think we have a really good chance," Bella Coombs said in assessing the upcoming playoffs. "We have gotten a lot better."
Both MSJ and Westside can harbor realistic notions of making a run all the way to the title game but it is a division that is crowded with contenders.
