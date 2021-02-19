With the the one-year Southern Vermont League division alignment due to COVID, the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team knew it would have ton of unfamiliar opponents and tough tests.
Through three games, the Mounties have passed those tests with flying colors.
For the second time this season, Division IV MSJ knocked off a higher-division opponent, besting D-II Burr and Burton, 41-33 Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Mounties previously beat D-I Mount Anthony in their opener.
“This early schedule we have now is only going to make us better when we get to Division IV and playoff time,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. “We take these games no matter, win or lose, let’s play hard and let’s play well.
“It’s like a donut on a baseball bat. Once you take the donut off, it’s easier to swing the bat. We’ve got that stiffer competition now and we were up to the challenge tonight.”
It was the second and third quarters that drove the Mounties to the win. BBA controlled much of the first quarter and allowed just one MSJ basket, a made shot by Brooke Bishop. Meanwhile, the combo of Carol Herbert and Nevaeh Camp combined for 12 points for the Bulldogs.
After a rough first quarter shooting, Tiana Gallipo found her shot in the second for the Mounties, banking in a corner 3. The teams traded runs in the next few minutes, but MSJ grabbed the momentum before the half, going on a 7-0 run.
BBA played well out of the half, opening up a seven-point lead, but the Mounties responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a Meghan Cole 3, to take their first lead of the night. They wouldn’t surrender the advantage again.
“We are a quick little team. It’s about keeping it up for four quarters,” Bruso said. “We wanted to just run our stuff and see what happens.
“We were down three at the half. We said if we could get some shots to drop, like we did in the third quarter, that’s a good thing. We kind of feed off it.”
When the Mounties are rolling, Gallipo and Cole are hitting their jumpers. Both did just that at key times.
Gallipo led MSJ with 15 points, while Cole had 12. The pair combined for six 3s.
Throughout that middle portion of the game, the Mounties took control of the boards. Ellie Tracy and Ella Paquin were especially strong in that regard. Both girls finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.
BBA was dealt a big blow on the boards with their senior leader Carol Herbert going down with an ankle injury in the first half.
Herbert tried to play on it as the half progressed, but it held her completely out of the second half. Known for her tenacious nature on the boards, the Bulldogs had to adjust.
“We talked about it at halftime that we have to get the boards,” Bruso said. “It’s unfortunate that (Carol) got hurt, but we have to take advantage of what’s in front of us. We did a good job cleaning that up a bit.”
BBA played gritty down the stretch and got the MSJ lead down to two on free throws by senior Madelyn Goebel, but the Mounties once again responded.
A putback by Tracy and 3 from Cole gave MSJ breathing room and it held on from there. Even in limited time, Herbert led BBA with eight points. Camp was strong in all facets, scoring six points, grabbing nine rebounds and swiping five steals.
Goebel had three steals of her own and seven points, while Alair Powers had seven points and six rebounds.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for MSJ (2-1). The Mounties host defending Division II state champion Fair Haven on Tuesday.
BBA (1-2) hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
