There was a time just a few years ago when wins were hard to come by for the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team.
From 2017 to 2019, MSJ mustered just five wins.
Those days are long in the past now. The Mounties have established themselves as one of the top contenders in Division IV girls soccer year in and year out.
MSJ has made it to the D-IV semifinals two years in a row and is hungry to continue that winning standard.
The Mountie boys reached the mountain top of their division just two years ago and are itching to get back to that level.
Both teams will look to fulfill their potential on a different field this fall. Due to flood damage, the MSJ soccer teams will be playing on St. Peter’s Field, instead of Abatiell Field.
GIRLS
There’s an excitement around the MSJ girls soccer program.
That kind of excitement is bred my a constant improvement year by year in their winning mentality.
“The kids are really getting a taste for the fact that being one of the stronger teams in our league is in our wheelhouse,” said Mounties coach Lori Patterson. “As long as we’re working hard and doing what we need to do, we can hang with a lot of teams that we haven’t hung with before.”
MSJ went an impressive 11-5-1 last fall, before being knocked out by eventual D-IV state champion Leland & Gray 4-0 in the semifinals.
A big key to that success last year was the goal-scoring duo of Lauren Costales and Isabella Anderson. Costales buried 24 goals and Anderson had 13.
Costales’ tassel was turned in the spring, so Anderson, now an MSJ freshman, figures to the go-to option offensively.
“Isabella is a leader. She’s a freshman, so we’re working on her coming into her own in that leadership style,” Patterson said. “A freshman leading a group of mostly sophomores and juniors, that can be tricky, but I think Isabella has the capabilities to be that kind of leader.”
Who fills in around Anderson in a goal-scoring role will be something many keep a keen eye on this fall.
Sophomore Riley Collins has a lot of potential to have an uptick in scoring, as does senior Emma Blodorn, who shifted to more of a defensive role last season, but has been a strong goal scorer in the past.
Riley’s younger sister Dylan Collins, an eighth-grader, has impressed as well.
“Riley and Dylan have been great up top in the preseason,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a little more offense out of Emma this year.
“We have a lot of players that can play any position on the field. I’m looking forward to seeing who steps up to put the ball in the back of the net. We have a couple of potential kids that have been right there the last couple years.”
Daisy Bishop, Alyssa Fullam, Sara Schmelzenbach and Emma Wiegers are all girls that scored last year that are back on this year’s squad.
The backline brings back some experience. Maya Traska, Elizabeth Williams, Abby Williams and Leah Majorell are all girls that will be key on that end of the field.
Rutland transfer Ava Moran also will be a leader on the defense.
“Talking to the kids, we really want to be solid with our defense,” Patterson said. “I tend to play more defensive conservatively, so if we can find that person to put the ball in the back of the net, I’d like to see us push up more.”
There are two girls in the running to take over in goal this fall with Ivy Crowley and Lauryn Charron. Charron is a standout basketball player for MSJ and was a solid tennis player this past spring as well.
The squad is rounded out by Sydney Stout, Abi Fullam, Ashley Bishop and Destyni Foster.
MSJ opens the regular season on Sept. 2 at rival Proctor in the Jimmy T Showcase.
BOYS
With Mill River having a junior varsity boys soccer team and on the road back to fielding a varsity product, the days of Minutemen players teaming up with Mount St. Joseph seem to be numbered.
Two of those Minutemen-Mountie hybrids are getting the chance to finish out their high school careers with varsity action.
Dominick Phillips and Conner McKenna, both Mill River athletes, are among the MSJ boys soccer team’s senior class this season, along with MSJ’s Malcolm Whitman and Smith Remy.
Phillips returns in goal for the Mounties, having taken over the net last year when Peter Carlson graduated in 2022. Junior Ricky Gilliam can also play in goal.
“Dom’s been the guy since after Peter, so it is his job,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza. “I told both of them to be ready because you may be on the field at some point.”
The junior class is the biggest of the bunch for MSJ with Kyle Costales, Kingston Cotter, Mason Greene, David Franzoni, Gavyn Towle, Dayshawn Reed, Michael Day and Gilliam.
“That group is really a close-knit group. It’s been that way since they were at (Christ the King School),” Souza said. “It gives you that almost high school, K through 12, grow up feel, which is neat. All the other schools get that and for us every year is unique.”
Whitman is the top returning goal-scorer for MSJ, having scored three times last year. Remy is another player with a lot of creativity and scoring potential.
Sophomore Brayden Schutt could be a big piece to the attack. He had scored a goal last season, before an injury cut him off.
Costales and Cotter are both guys that could figure into the attack as well.
MSJ has some big defensive shoes to fill with Dom Valente and Brian Pierce’s graduations. Reed returns with some experience on the back line. McKenna also plays in the back, as does Franzoni, Towle, Greene and freshman Corbin Chadburn. Freshman Izaiah Reed figures to have some versatility, playing either forward or defense.
Sophomore Dominic Anderson, a Rutland transfer, could play back there as well, also playing some midfield. Anderson plays a similar role to sophomore classmate James Williams.
“Our numbers are at that right number to where you can rotate everybody and everybody can go,” Souza said.
MSJ opens the regular season against Otter Valley in the Jimmy T Showcase at Taranovich Field on Sept. 2.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH