Mount St. Joseph’s Martin McDonough Gymnasium can hardly contain the excitement of a new basketball season. Both the boys and girls teams have high expectations and, in the case of the MSJ boys, there is motivation to write a much different ending after one of the cruelest endings imaginable to the 2020-21 season.
The Mounties were anticipating a trip to Barre Auditorium where they were going to face Montpelier in a semifinal game many felt had the potential to be an all-time Auditorium classic.
Then, the season came crashing down with a thud. COVID exposures tugged the Barre trip away from the Mounties. The season was over without ever getting on the bus.
“It’s definitely motivation. Our motto is ‘Unfinished Business.’ It will be on the back of our T-shirts,” MSJ senior point guard Andre Prunty said.
The MSJ girls team had a more normal ending — a loss at West Rutland in the quarterfinals after beating Hazen in the opening round.
The Mounties would love to go further this year and senior guard Tiana Gallipo thinks they can.
“I see a lot of potential,” Gallipo said. “There are a lot of girls giving 150% and we all worked together during soccer.”
MSJ girls
Gallipo is the leading returning scorer. She can stick the 3-point field goal or drive to the rim.
The other seniors are Brooke Bishop and Ellie Tracy.
The lone junior is Cindi Carranza.
Sophomores include Haylee Rivers, Mill River transfer Lauryn Charron and Sara Schmelzenbach.
Freshmen are Alyssa Fullam, Maya Traska, Emma Wiegers, Liz Crowe and Korin Howland and Kaitlin Sulik-Doty.
“I am excited about our combination of experience and youth,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
“The younger kids have some varsity experience with soccer and have already played together.”
Bruso got a look at the MSJ girls soccer team, up close and personal. He served as a ball boy at Abatiell Field and liked what he saw.
“I think there is carry-over from one sport to the next when a team has success,” Bruso said.
“It is a good group. They are excited to be in the gym. Right now, we are starting a shooting drill and you can tell they are excited. It is good to be in the gym with them.”
He feels there is a good blend of backcourt quickness and size underneath. He is looking to Tracy, Carranza, Charron and Rivers to corral their share of rebounds.
“We will have a nice little rotation there,” he said.
Sally Hogan is back to serve as Bruso’s assistant, something he appreciates.
“She is a natural teacher,” Bruso said of the former MSJ and Elmira College post player.
MSJ boysThe Mounties are getting after it. Two of the first three days of practice, coach Chris Charbonneau has had the players in the gym at 6:15 a.m. for conditioning.
“I like our size,” Charbonneau said at Wednesday’s practice. Seniors are Prunty, Jake Williams and Peter Carlson.
The juniors include Braedon McKeighan, Gunnnar Blanchard, Owen Traynor and Anthony Cavalieri.
The sophomore representatives are Keegan Greeley and Austin McLaughlin with Desmond Krakowka as the lone freshman.
Charbonneau will eyeball his players on Saturday against Mount Abraham in a scrimmage, the JVs squaring off with the Eagles at 11 a.m. and the varsity at 12:30 p.m.
Then the Mounties have back-to-back scrimmages, They go against White River Valley on Tuesday and then make the short trip to Proctor on Wednesday.
Charbonneau said he might tweak some things this season but added that you will still be seeing the Mounties playing the same fast-paced style.
They will shoot plenty of 3-pointers when the opportunity presents itself.
The season opener will be on Dec. 14 in Green Mountain’s tournament in Chester. The MSJ girls meet Twin Valley that day at 3 p.m. and the Mounties tangle with Twin Valley at 4:30 p.m. in the boys game.
NOTES: It will be some time before the Mounties get to play a game in the “The Marty.” The home opener for the girls is Dec. 22 when West Rutland comes calling. The boys do not play at home until Dec. 27 with Brattleboro as the opponent. ... Both Bruso and Hogan work in the building. Bruso is the Enrollment Coordinator. Hogan teaches art and one class of mathematics. ... Bruso is a 1983 Mount Anthony graduate and his junior year played on a team that made it to the finals coming up short against St. Johsnbury.
