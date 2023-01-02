NORTH CLARENDON — The game against Mill River is just a little more special for Mount St. Joseph girls basketball player Lauryn Charron. She was all smiles after Monday's 65-20 victory over the Minutemen.
"It means a lot to me," Charron said. "There is a little more want for me when it comes to winning these games."
Charron is a former Mill River student athlete.
The Mounties set the tone by winning the first quarter 19-2. Freshman Gabby Boudreau had nine of the 19 points and connected on a couple of 3-point field goals.
"She is very talented for a freshman. She has a big future," Charron said.
"She is shooting well and she plays well every day in practice. She is going to be a good one for us." MSJ coach Bill Bruso said of Boudreau.
It was the first game coaching in four years for Mill River's Ken Webb who was replacing Jacob Tanner who was asked to resign after the loss against Springfield.
"It had been a long time. The nerves were there but it's just like for the players, they go away once you start playing," Webb said.
The Minutemen are winless this year after a winless campaign in 2021-22 and Webb is just looking for improvement and the small victories.
He got one in the third quarter when the Minutemen played the Mounties to a 10-10 stalemate.
"It is all about baby steps," Webb said.
Tanner felt the same way and in one recent game when the Minutemen trailed Bellows Falls 32-17, he felt he saw a glimpse of the maturation process signaling that the Minutemen were on their way.
He never got the chance to take the next step.
Everything is new and fresh for Webb and his new coaching staff comprised of Justin Hier and Tessa Maguire and they look for more of those "third quarter" glimpses in upcoming games.
The halftime score was 37-4 and then the Minutemen had the look of a far different team over the next eight minutes.
Molly Hier, who returned to the team with the new coaching staff, led the Minutemen with seven points. Makayla Maciel followed with five. Lorryn Trujillo and Chloe Kennedy added four apiece.
The Mounties had good balance with three players scoring in double figures — Boudreau with 15, Haylee Rivers with 14 and Charron with 10.
Maya Traska, who rang up the game's first points with a 3-point field goal off the glass, added nine more for the Mounties.
The victory gets the Mounties to the .500 mark. They take a 3-3 record to Arlington on Thursday.
Mill River (0-7) hosts Long Trail School that night.
