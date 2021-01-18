If the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team is looking for an entrance song, they could do worse than Steely Dan’s Hey Nineteen.
“This team reminds me of the 2019 team,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said at Monday’s practice, the season’s first practice where contact was allowed under Phase II of the COVID guidelines.
MSJ fans are well aware of that magical year. Their Mounties fashioned gut-wrenching victories over Fair Haven and Mill River in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, and then won the Division II state title by beating Lake Region 49-44.
“I like this team,” Charbonneau said as the Mounties got ready to do some more contact drills, working on rebounding and close outs.
The Mounties were masked up for this day but you could still tell they were excited about getting to Phase II.
“I have been looking forward to this day,” junior Jeremiah Green said. “Now, we have an opportunity for contact. We can move on to the physical aspects of the game.”
Guard Maddox Traynor believes getting the green light for contact practices is a pretty good indicator that there will be a season with games around the corner.
“I don’t think that we would be where we are right now if there wasn’t going to be a season,” Traynor said.
The Mounties have been practicing since Dec. 28 and Charbonneau likes what he has seen. Big man Jacob Williams, in particular, has been a nice surprise.
“He is in incredible shape, better than I was expecting,” he said.
Charbonneau only plans to carry nine players on the varsity and he does not foresee any problems with keeping them happy in regard to playing time.
“They can all play,” he said.
The Mounties, unlike students at some schools, are in class all five days. Remote and hybrid learning is the norm during this COVID school year at many places.
“Personally, I’d rather be in school,” Traynor said.”We are with each other all the time. It helps the camaraderie.”
“It helps. These guys are together all day,” Charbonneau said.
The players share Charbonneau’s optimism.
“I think we can be a problem (for other teams.) It’s all coming together,” Traynor said.
Green said that although he is a junior this will be his swan song at MSJ.
“I am from the city,” he said.
He wants to make it special.
“A lot of these guys were here in 2019 when we won it and then went through a tough year last year,” Green said. “We are hungry and competitive.”
The schedule has a different look. The Mounties won’t be playing Mill River this year but they will be seeing a new opponent in West Rutland. The game against city rival Rutland is on the schedule early.
It is much more of a regional slate this season due to restricted travel.
“It’s cool playing your friends but there are no friends when we get on the court,” Green said.
Green said he feels very safe during basketball practice and at school.
“Everyone has made sacrifices especially as soon as we heard there could be a season,” Green said. “Everything is sanitized and we get checked as soon as we come in the door.”
The long wait has not been easy for a season that normally tips off in early December.
“It is more nerve-racking that anything else,” Traynor said. “I just kind of go with the flow.”
NOTES: Charbonneau has himself a Dirt Modified car and plans to return to racing in the upcoming stock car season. He is not certain if it will be at Devil’s Bowl, Albany-Saratoga or Airborne. ... Prior to 2019, the last time the Mounties won the state crown was in 2012 when they defeated Vergennes in the champinship game.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
