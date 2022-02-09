NORTH CLARENDON — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team was in a dogfight with winless Mill River at halftime, clinging to a 23-19 lead. Then, MSJ did something about it and cruised to a 51-33 victory.
"We started to slow it down and play our game," MSJ senior Tiana Gallipo said.
"There were no magic words at halftime," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said. "I told them that we aren't going to be making any new plays. We need to just run our stuff."
The Mounties turned that four-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage by the end of the third quarter and rolled from there.
MSJ set the tone right out of the halftime by scoring the first six points of the third quarter on a floater in the lane by Gallipo, a putback by Brooke Bishop and an outside shot by Emma Wiegers.
The Minutemen came to play. They took a 10-6 lead with Cheyenne Hoyle and Lorryn Trujillo leading the charge. Hoyle knocked down two 3-point field goals and Trujillo anchored the defense with three blocked shots in just a few minutes.
Mill River's Mia Koponen beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer that sent the teams into the second stanza locked in a 13-13 tie.
Gallipo led the Mounties with 13 points and Haylee Rivers, who feasted off her offensive rebounds, followed with 12. Bishop joined them in double figures with 10.
Hoyle led the 0-16 Minutemen with 11 points and Karina Mozzer added nine.
The Mounties have played well in stretches in all season. One of the best examples is when they forged a 17-6 lead over a very good White River Valley team but then faded and lost.
The predicament for the 8-6 Mounties has been their inability to play a full game.
"I think, no matter what, we have got to push ourselves," Gallipo said. "When we get a lead, we need to keep our foot on the gas."
Playing four quarters has also been the mantra for Mill River coach Jake Tanner and his team.
"We have been trying to have that full energy and effort every game for the whole game. We are starting to get closer to that," Tanner said.
It did not help when the Minutemen had Malori Carlson in foul trouble. She eventually fouled out.
"We had a good crowd here tonight and they were supporting our team. The crowd really helped us tonight," Tanner said.
The Minutemen did their best to hang around. They trailed by 13 after three quarters but after Rivers rang up four quick points, both baskets on putbacks, to push the lead to 19 (49-30) this one was as good as in the book.
The Mounties return home on Friday night and Bruso expects a battle from a tall and improving Long Trail team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.