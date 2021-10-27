It’s not often you can pinpoint one key play in a 5-0 soccer game but that might be the case in Mount St. Joseph’s Division IV first-round playoff victory over Hazen Union.
You don’t want to let an underdog like No. 13 seed Hazen break on top and to start feeling good about itself. But that is the opportunity the Wildcats had when Natalie Michaud had a breakaway presenting her with a great opportunity for the game’s first score.
MSJ defender Ellie Tracy made a fantastic recovery, sprinting back and breaking up the run.
“Ellie is so solid back there,” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
“We just try to get back to the goal,” Tracy said, of her play against Michaud.
The Wildcats brought a 1-12-1 record to Abatiell Field but but they stood up to the Mounties for nearly 20 minutes of scoreless soccer.
It was Emma Blodorn breaking through for the Mounties, scoring on a hard, low shot from a difficult angle with 20:57 left in the half.
It was just over two minutes later that Brooke Bishop added to the lead with another low shot that she sliced into the far corner.
Bishop extended the lead to 3-0 with 17:15 left in the half and that was the lead the Mounties took into halftime.
A 3-0 lead looked comfortable but Tracy said the Mounties were taking nothing for granted at that point.
“We all love each other and we want to keep playing. We don’t want to be done,” Tracy said.
The Wildcats were in the state championship game last season but this has been a different kind of year for the gang from Hardwick. It only got tougher before the trip to Rutland when they found out that starting goalie Madeline Kaiser would not be available for this game.
Coach Harry Besett went with sophomore Caitlyn Davison in the first half and eighth grader Mattie Mercier in the second half for his goalkeepers.
Emma Wiegers, assisted by Bishop, extended the lead to 4-0 with 28:37 remaining.
Tiana Gallipo, MSJ’s defensive stalwart, was moved up on the line for the second half and launched several testing shots on Mercier.
Then, she beat the clock. Gallipo ripped a line shot from 25 yards away as the final seconds ticked off the clock to account for the final score. It was Gallipo’s first goal of the season.
The Wildcats were able to put some pressure on MSJ keeper Cindi Carranza but she and her defense were able to fend it off.
The No. 4 Mounties move on to the quarterfinals with a 9-3-2 record.
Besett and the Wildcats are excited about next season. They had no seniors on this team on a roster sprinkled with some talented freshmen and eighth graders.
The Mounties’ excitement is more immediate. Twinfield is coming to Rutland. The Trojans won their playoff game on Wednesday by blanking Sharon Academy 3-0.
The Wildcats are 9-6 but Patterson knows records this time of year are irrelevant.
“Teams play against teams in different divisions. You have no idea what to expect,” Patterson said.
Patterson said that 3-0 halftime lead was a luxury they have rarely had this season.
“It was nice to have a lead like that. I don’t think we have had a lead like that this year,” the coach said.
