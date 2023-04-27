WEST RUTLAND — Something has to be done about the length of high school baseball games, West Rutland High School Athletic Director Joe Harrington said as he walked into the school building through near-darkness after 8 p.m.
West Rutland had just lost to Mount St. Joseph 16-7.
That was the official score. The Mounties extended the lead to 21-7 in the top of the seventh but the contest reverted back to the last completed inning because it was too dark to play the bottom of that inning.
"No high school game should take four hours," Harrington said.
The game had a scary moment in the fourth inning when Dom Valente hit a screaming line drive back to the box that caught pitcher Andrew Bailey's arm.
He was unable to continue but the report came back to the Westside dugout that X-rays were negative.
West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said he was hopeful that Bailey would not be sidelined that long.
David Franzoni was making his first varsity mound start for MSJ. He was wild (seven walks and three hit batsmen) but the Golden Horde could not manage a hit off of him in his 3.2 innings. He struck out five.
"David was making his first start and I am sure the butterflies were there," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
He pitched himself into trouble but he did a very good job of getting out of trouble. That was good to see."
Dom Valente relieved Franzoni with two outs in the fourth and struck out the first hitter he faced to end the inning.
Franzoni, Valente and Braedon McKeighan combined for a one-hitter. Grady Johnson had a hard single to left against McKeighan to break up the combined no-hitter in the sixth inning.
Cayman Pratt took over for Bailey. Clayton Kessop, Johnson and Garrett Owens followed Pratt to the mound but everyone had problems throwing strikes.
Franzoni was in the middle of much of the action for the Mounties, reaching base in five of his six at-bats. He was hit by a pitch three times and had a double and a single. He scored four runs.
Valente had two base hits and drew two walks and Matt Greeno had a base hit and reached base all six times.
Catcher Kyle McGinnis had an RBI single and drew five walks.
Those were the highlights in the Mounties 12-hit attack but the merry-go-round on the bases was mainly fueled by walks, errors and wild pitches.
The Mounties led from the time Valente sliced an opposite-field single in the first to score McKeighan with the first run of the game.
It has been a great start for the Mounties who are 3-0.
McGinnis said that he had the feeling hat 2023 had the makings of a special season even over the winter.
"Our pitchers and catchers worked out in the gym and each day we got better," McGinnis said.
The game was actually shaping up as a decent mound duel between Franzoni and Bailey until Bailey's early exit.
In the fourth inning in which Bailey was forced to leave, the score was 3-1 and had the earmarks of a close contest between teams with aspirations to make some noise this season in Division IV.
Franzoni's pitch count had risen to 88 when he was removed in the fourth.
The Mounties went on to bunch five base hits together and score six runs in that fourth frame and the game was never the same again.
While the MSJ pitchers were extremely wild — they had seven walks and five hit batsmen among them — when they did come across the plate the batters were unable to solve them.
"All of their pitchers were working," said their catcher McGinnis. "Dom's fastball had great movement."
The Golden Horde's record dipped to 3-3. They will try get above the .500 mark on Saturday at Arlington.
The Mounties will put their perfect record on the line on Saturday at St. Peter's Field against Mill River.
A chill was in the air as darkness descended on West Rutland High School.
"They have to do something. Maybe one thing they can do is shorten the warm-ups between innings," Harrington said.
Throwing strikes will also help and that is an ingredient that normally arrives with the warmer temperatures.
