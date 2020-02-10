The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team had little trouble protecting its home court against Black River, winning 44-8 Monday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
Prior to the game, seniors Selina Wilbur and Fatima Laurent were recognized along with their families.
“Selina’s actually been here for three years for us and Fatima, it’s her first year,” said Mounties coach Bill Bruso. “This was a game I think that kinda showed us that we need to work on a lot of things ... even when things were clicking we’re still not ‘all that.’”
A 20-0 first quarter score highlighted by 3-pointers made from sophomores Meghan Cole and Tiana Gallipo provided an insurmountable surge for MSJ.
Cole and Gallipo led the way in scoring for the Mounties with 12 points off of two 3s for Cole and four 3s for Gallipo. Wilbur recorded 10 points for MSJ and Laurent added two on their Senior Day.
Wilbur was very excited to be able to positively contribute to her team’s victory over the Presidents as the season winds down.
“We’re just gonna continue to run our plays, we’re gonna continue to practice, we’re gonna continue to work hard,” Wilbur said.
The second quarter of action was highlighted and kicked off by a beautiful pump fake into a floater by Cole. Black River scored its first and only basket of the first half with a fast-break layup made by sophomore Lilly Varga.
Winning 29-2 at halftime, coach Bruso was not satisfied.
“I said that we had a decent first half but we still weren’t running what we wanted to run, and it’s gonna cost us,” Bruso said.
Indeed, he was right. The Mounties were held scoreless while the Presidents added six more points to the scoreboard off of shots from junior Hailey Pierce and freshman Riley Paul.
“In the fourth quarter, we had to get back to basics, got some kids who usually get some playing time back in so we can run it and kind of show the other kids how it works, and get back in the flow,” Bruso added.
Fifteen unanswered points in the fourth quarter for MSJ sealed the deal. However, Bruso would continue to instruct his girls to stay active by emphasizing ball movement and moving quickly off of screens.
The 9-7 Mounties return to action on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip-off at Twin Valley, while 0-12 Black River searches for its first win of the season at home on Tuesday against Arlington at 5:30 p.m.
