Mount St. Joseph senior Jeremiah Green might have more confidence in one of his fingernails than some whole teams possess. Green had 38 points and nailed seven 3-pointers, many of them in the vicinity of 25 feet out, in MSJ’s 70-68 victory on Thursday over Burr and Burton Academy in double overtime.
The Mounties were playing their first game against an opponent with a victory under its belt.
The Bulldogs took a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter but Green nailed one his treys to tie it.
Everyone was dialing long distance late in the game. BBA’s Demarco Wade nailed a 3 to give the Bulldogs a 46-43 lead but Green answered with consecutive 3-point field goals, the second from 28 feet, to put the Mounties back in front.
BBA had a 55-53 lead after Brandon Burns dropped in a free throw with 12.5 seconds left in regulation play.
But Maddox Traynor rescued the Mounties, driving hard to the hoop for the layup to send the game into the first overtime.
Again, the Bulldogs held the lead with less than a minute to go but they left Green alone and he connected on his wide-open 3 to force the second overtime at 59-59.
“We talked about getting stops on defense before the second overtime, about not letting anyone go by us and containing them,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
That formula enabled them to forge a 68-62 lead, their biggest of the game.
But the Bulldogs did not go away. Michael Scheps drained a 3 to cut that margin in half.
Green broke the BBA press and was fouled with 29.8 ticks on the clock. The Mounties were in the double bonus and he made both to cushion the lead to five.
Scheps canned another 3 with 11 seconds to go but the Bulldogs’ rally ended there.
“It’s a great win,” Green said. “We build confidence in practice but when you come out here it’s a different ballgame.
“My teammates are great. I love them to death. The bench was great, players like Michael Vitagliano.”
Green had a lot of help from those teammates. Six-foot-6 Jake Williams had nine points and some key rebounds.
“Jake is the hardest worker in practice. He deserved all of those,” Green said.
Andre Prunty had eight points and keyed the defense with some pivotal steals
Maddox Traynor also added eight points and had some assists at key junctures of the game.
Peter Carlson did a stellar job of spelling Williams from time to time. The 6-foot-2 Carlson grabbed some big rebounds and kept balls alive on the offensive rim.
BBA had a balanced offense that boasted five players in double figures led by Madox Mathews and Aldenio Garwood with 12 points each. Demarco Wade and Trevor Greene followed with 11 apiece and Brandon Burns drilled three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points.
Mathews was saddled with his second personal with 3:06 left in the first quarter but recovered to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
“They shots lights out. They made some big shots and we didn’t,” BBA coach Bill Muench said.
Muench said he felt good about things when Green launched one of his shots from several feet beyond the arc.
“But then he drilled it,” Muench said.
Nobody could keep a lead. Any time a team got a four-point cushion, the other answered. It was a heavyweight fight with each exchanging blows.
The only time a team separated itself from the other was early in the second OT stanza when the Mounties carved out that six-point lead.
Williams scored inside off a beautiful feed from Traynor followed by Green’s longer-than-an-NBA trey to bump the margin to 68-62 with 2:01 remaining.
But even that proved to be a tenuous lead.
“Jeremiah rescued the day. He played great defense,” Charbonneau said.
Didn’t shoot too badly either.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.