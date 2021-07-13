When Castleton University football coach Tony Volpone shifted Tyler Higley from quarterback to defensive back in 2015, his junior season, it yielded great results on the field. More importantly, it likely started him on his career path.
Higley responded to being on the defensive side of the ball as though that was where he was meant to be all all along. He set a Castleton record with seven interceptions in a season, also leading the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference in that department that year. He also established a program record with 11 pass break-ups.
Higley came to Castleton highly touted as a quarterback out of Brattleboro Union High School.
The move to defense did not come out of the blue.
“I had a feeling it was going to happen because of our depth. I was very open to it,” Higley said.
“I think having played on both sides of the ball in college is what got me into coaching. I could see everything and I became a student of the game.”
Higley is on the Western New England University staff working with the defensive backs and as special teams coordinator.
He got coaching experience at Castleton as a graduate assistant and also picked up his Masters in Athletic Leadership at Castleton.
“I was looking to stay in college coaching and working with the defensive backs and special teams at Western New England was a natural step,” Higley said.
The WNE job is a part-time position and a goal is to get into coaching full time.
This week, Higley is on the staff of the Vermont All-Star Football Camp at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
Higley is just part of the Vermont flavor on the Golden Bears roster this fall.
It includes Tyler Millerick who, like Higley, was a Brattleboro quarterback. He is listed on the WNE roster as a quarterback.
“Millerick looked good in the spring,” Higley said.
Other Vermonters on the team include Tyler Buxton (Middlebury, defensive back), Dustin McGrath (South Burlington, offensive lineman), Logan Morgan (Burr and Burton, linebacker), and Fair Haven’s Parker Morse, a kicker and punter.
Higley said being on offense originally at Castleton helped him when he was moved to defensive back. It aided him in reading the quarterback.
He also got plenty of help from Blaise Zambrano, the Sprtans defensive coordinator at the time.
“I learned a lot from him,” Higley said.
NOTES: This is the first Vermont All-Star Camp since 2019 owing to the pandemic. Camp director Chris Redding reminded his coaches before the first night, “Remember, they haven’t played in 20 months with pads on.” ... Former Vermont high school players on the staff like Redding, Higey, Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson and Burr and Burton’s Griff Stalcup will talk with the players about what it meant to them to play high school football in Vermont. They will also answer questions about recruiting and other matters. ... A combine will be held as part of the camp on Thursday.
