NORTH CLARENDON — Coaches are always tinkering with players at different positions and when Mill River’s Peter Roach moved Tyler Corey off the front line to midfield in the second half, things started happening for the Minutemen.
It wasn’t enough to salvage Tuesday’s boys soccer game with Hartford but the 4-1 score was better than the 7-1 outcome at Hartford at the end of September.
Tarin Prior had a pair of goals for a 9-4 Hartford team that is fast up front, physical in the back and makes few mistakes.
Corey had the goal for the 4-9 Minutemen who, like Hartford, are battling for a home field in next week’s tournaments.
Mill River will compete in Division III and Hartford D-II.
“I was really proud of the way the guys came out and played knowing the score of the first game,” Roach said.
Mill River also continued to play hard after Hartford strung together three first-half goals in less than three minutes. The trouble was Hartford’s very effective short passing game possessed the ball for long periods of time and its defense also helped prevent the Minutemen from getting many good chances.
The Mill River defensive crew got plenty of work with Devin Poczobut, Keahn White, Jude Seo and Dan Graves and company continuously clearing away deep balls and crosses.
Minuteman goalie Tyler Regula had some perilous saves among his five stops before departing the game with what was thought to be a broken nose. Freshman Ty Dickerson had three saves in a solid relief appearance.
But Mill River had its hands full when Hartford put its speed to work on counter attacks or passes from the midfield. One such ball by Nehemiah Arnold sprung Nick Jones on a long run and Jones got a step on a defender and hit a hard grounder past Regula 14:53 into play.
“They are fast up top,” said Roach. “That first goal was a beautifully played ball.”
Arnold set up Austin DeFelice moments later with a booming cross from the right side, with the latter scoring inside the left post.
Kaj Boeri made it 3-0 with 17:23 elapsed.
The second half was virtually even. It began with ‘Canes keeper Shane Miller (two saves) making a nose-to-nose stop on Corey and then Tyler Weatherhogg saw his blast go just wide.
Prior made it 4-0 with 21:40 left and moments later Regula charged out of net and made a save but collided with a Hartford player and was forced to leave with a bloodied nose.
But Mill River kept attacking, with Aidan Botti and Ryan Jones creating chances. Botti worked a give-and-go with Corey for the Minuteman goal with 13:27 left, with the play originating from midfield off the foot of Jones.
The Minutemen nearly got a couple more. Jones’ pass to the top of the box was just out of the reach of Botti and moments later Botti put a tantalizing pass across the goalmouth, but with no one in position to convert.
Roach said their success in the second half didn’t mean Corey has found a new home, only that the Minutemen are still trying to get better and create options. He is also expecting Regula to be back in net soon.
Mill River, ranked eighth in D-II prior to Tuesday’s play, wraps up the season at Fair Haven on Saturday (1 p.m.).
